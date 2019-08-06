Q: Why are tickets to watch the Winston-Salem Dash play more expensive than other minor league ball parks? Also concessions are more expensive. Doesn’t this affect attendance?
H.M.
Answer: According to C.J. Johnson, president of the Winston-Salem Dash, “ticket prices start at $8 and most concession items are $4. Both price points are very comparable with other minor league facilities,” he said.
“In addition to offering competitive standard pricing, the Dash also offer many great promotions for fans looking for affordable entertainment,” he said. “On select Mondays, hot dogs and french fries are free. On select Saturdays, fans can purchase an $8 ticket that also includes a free Dash hat and a free Chick-fil-A Sandwich.”
They have a game date coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 27, where advance tickets will be just $3.36, he said, and in the month of August nearly all merchandise will be 40 percent off at the Hanes Team store.
As for attendance, “The Dash currently lead all 30 high A Minor League Baseball teams in total attendance,” he said. “We encourage fans who are interested in finding the best deals to view our promotions page at wsdash.com or give us a call at 336-714-2287.”
According to milb.com, the Minor League Baseball official website, the average adult ticket price for a Class A team is about $7, compared with $7.15 on average for Double A and $8.12 for Triple A and the price for an adult ticket is $8 or less at nearly 80 percent of Minor League Baseball stadiums.
Q: I noticed that Kenny Beck and Lanie Pope are no longer serving as co-host and lead weatherperson on the WXII evening news. What happened?
P.L.
Answer: “There has been no change,” said Michelle Butt, president and general manager of WXII NBC-12. “It’s called vacation. Lanie and Jenny remain on the normal evening shows.”
SAM often gets questions from readers during the summer months when TV anchors and reporters are not on the air for a week or so. Please keep in mind that they get vacation time, and that is often used in the summer as with any job.
Q: Why has Spectrum TV not added the new ACC Network to its channel lineup? It’s less than a month before the network goes live with coverage on ACC sports. To offer other conference networks such as the SEC and not the ACC Network does not make sense when you have so many ACC schools in North Carolina.
H.R.R.
Answer: According to Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum, “We are currently in negotiations to carry the ACC Network and are trying to keep programming costs down for our customers. We hope to reach an agreement soon.”
Q: Do you know when the new location for the Edward McKay book store on Jonestown Road plans to open?
G.M.
Answer: An exact opening date for the new McKay’s location has not yet been announced, but work is underway on the building — which is on Jonestown Road right behind the Wal-Mart — and it should be open by late August or September. The current location on Oakwood Drive will close later, once the business has moved into the Jonestown location.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com