Q: I saw that car registrations and inspections had been pushed back five months, but do I need to pay my car tax now or can that wait?
T.B.
Answer: That has also been delayed. A bill signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last week grants a five-month extension of the expiration dates of more than two dozen DMV credentials, including driver licenses, learner’s permits, provisional licenses, commercial driver licenses, temporary driving certificates, handicapped placards, vehicle registration, dealer license plates, inspection station licenses, inspection mechanic licenses, dealer and sales representative licenses, driver training school licenses, and more.
It applies to any credential that expires on or before March 1 and before Aug. 1.
“The bill also extends the due dates for motor vehicle taxes that are tied to vehicle registration to correspond with the extended expiration dates,” according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. In other words, you have five months from when your car tax was originally due; so if was due at the end of March it will now be due at the end of August.
Q: I saw your answer about late fees for vehicle registration being on hold, but what if I already got charged a late fee last month? How can I get reimbursed for that?
S.F.
Answer: “Regarding the reimbursement for folks charged a registration late fee in March and April, if they used a credit card, that account will be credited,” said Steve Abbott, Assistant Director of Communications for the N.C. DOT. “If it was paid by cash or check, the fee will be reimbursed via a check. It likely will be at least a month before they all go out.”
Q: Any ideas about why people would be hoarding yeast? I can’t find it in any grocery stores.
A.H.
Answer: It’s not “hoarding,” necessarily, so much as “using.” There has been a run on yeast in recent weeks as more people are doing more baking at home. According to Nielsen research, yeast sales for a four-week period ending April 11 were more than 400 percent above the previous year’s numbers. Manufacturers are busy trying to increase inventory, but it may be a month or two before dry yeast is readily available without shortages, according to a recent report in USA Today.
Here’s what it should say: In a pinch, you can try to make your own yeast, with instructions readily available online.
Here is one step-by-step guide we found that just uses water and flour: www.theverge.com/2020/3/31/21199708/yeast-diy-baking-covid-19-shortage-make-it-yourself-bread.
Another recipe, from talk show host Rachael Ray, also adds some other ingredients, including raisins: www.rachaelrayshow.com/articles/how-to-make-yeast.
Parade Update
After last week’s answer on Parade magazine taking some Sundays off this year, we heard from a representative for Athlon Media Group, the company that produces it. They have changed their original plans and will publish on July 26 after all. Parade will not be published on May 24, July 5, Sept. 6 and Dec. 27.
