Q: My car inspection is due on 4/30. Is there going to be an extension in light of the stay at home orders?

K.P.

Answer: Currently there is no extension, said John Brockwell, a DMV spokesman. "Unfortunately, that is not the decision of the DMV nor the governor," he said. "That decision can only be made by the General Assembly. Many inspection stations are following social distancing parameters, and you can always call a station in advance to ask what precautions they are taking."

