Blue Moon will have a free lunch and learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Little Richard’s Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar N Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
There will also be a meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited and advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, and AARP will hold a free “Lunch and Learn” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Multipurpose Room.
The topic will be “Stop Scams: Learn How to Prevent Fraud.” It will focus on preventing fraud against seniors. Participants will learn how to protect themselves and their families. The speaker will be Helen Mack of AARP.
Lunch will be provided at no charge. For more information or questions, call the church at 336-766-5987.
Senior Democrats plan breakfast meeting
The Forsyth County Senior Democrats will have a breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Golden Corral at Hanes Mall.
The speaker will be N.C. Sen. Erica Smith who is running for U.S. Senate next year. For more information about Forsyth County Senior Dems, go to https://www.fcdpnc.org/senior-dems.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite.
There is a particular need of volunteers to provide respite for caregivers for a few hours each month and transportation providers in the 27105 area.
Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Salemtowne fall lecture Wednesday
Salemtowne will hold the second of its fall lecture series at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Center — Smith Saal at Salemtowne, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem.
The speaker will be James E. Johnson, Ph.D., the director of industry relationships and professional education and associate professor of neurobiology and anatomy at Wake Forest School of Medicine. His topic Simulation Training to Enhance Surgery: Improving Patient Care in North Carolina and Around the World.
For more information, or to register email joinus@salemtowne.org or call 336-714-2157.
Medicare enrollment info sessions set
The Forsyth County Department of Social Services will hold enrollment sessions to help Medicaid beneficiaries choose a Prepaid Health Plan.
Each of the four Prepaid Health Plan Providers (United Healthcare, Healthy Blue, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Wellcare) will be available to provide information to Medicaid beneficiaries.
The Health Plan Providers will be in the first floor conference room of the DSS office, 741 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 26.
State appointed Outreach Specialists are also onsite at DSS to help Medicaid beneficiaries enroll in a plan from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
READWS to hold info session Nov. 12
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon Nov. 12 at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Nov. 12 at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner and a program will follow. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Linda Darden, the CEO of Trellis Supportive Care and the topic will be “Helping our Veterans live life as fully as possible.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Retired school personnel to meet
The November luncheon meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held Nov. 13 at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston-Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and the buffet line will open at 11:15. The cost is $14. The program will begin at noon and the speaker will be the Rev. Willie T. Ramey, the state president of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel. All retired educators are invited to attend.
If you wish to eat lunch, please make reservations by Wednesday. You may attend the meeting without having lunch.
For more information or to make reservations, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP, at 336-607-4134.
Veterans’ coffees set this week
A free veterans’ coffee and breakfast will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Richard Childress Racing special-events room, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome. Follow the “Veterans Coffee” signs.
There will also be a veterans’ coffee at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Sagebrush Steakhouse, 1562 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville.
The veterans coffee events are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice & Palliative CareCenter). For more information call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email dtimmons@trellissupport.org.
Free caregiver class to be held Nov. 14
A free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
Representatives from PACE will offer a Caregivers Mechanics Class covering techniques for providing care to older adults with physical and/or cognitive limitations.
Lunch will be provided by IORA Primary Care.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-721-6918.
The class is sponsored by Senior Services, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, Trellis Supportive Care, SECU Family House, and Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. will have a volunteer orientation from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Senior Services office, 2895 Shorefair Drive. There are numerous volunteer opportunities.
Space is limited and registration is requested. Call 336-721-3411 or email hbeck@seniorservicesinc.org to register.
Senior Services Inc. needs 60 volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels meals to older adults in Forsyth County.
A volunteer is needed on the fourth Monday of each month to deliver nonperishable food to one to five people in the Winston-Salem area. Bags can be picked up anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Delivery takes 30 minutes or less.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place through Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist.
Workshops will be held Friday, and Nov. 8, 15, 22, and Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
