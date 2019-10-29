GREENSBORO — Publix fired the opening salvo. Lidl quickly responded.
In the middle is Harris Teeter.
Let the grocery wars begin.
Mark your calendars: Lidl debuts on Nov. 13 at 5696 W. Gate City Blvd. Doors open at 8 a.m.
It’s just across the street from Adams Farm Shopping Center, which is anchored by a long-standing Harris Teeter.
Just a mile away, Florida-based Publix is opening the very same day at Grandover Village in Jamestown.
Coincidence? Maybe.
Lidl is the first Greensboro store for the German-based grocery chain that’s known for an ever-changing selection of food. The company has stores in Winston-Salem, Thomasville and Lexington as well as a regional distribution center in Alamance County.
Lidl’s first 200 customers on Nov. 13 — that’s a Wednesday — will get gift cards ranging from $5 to $250.
There will also be free samples and reusable bags — while supplies last, of course.
But wait. There’s more. Those who sign up for a Lidl newsletter are automatically entered in a raffle for a $500 store card. Three winners will be drawn.
Publix is also offering a $500 gift card for customers who enter an in-store drawing Nov. 13 through 19. The winner will be announced on Nov. 20.
Opening day at Publix also means a reusable bag with a purchase while supplies last and a free insulated lunch tote for each customer who signs up for a Publix.com account.
There will also be tastings of signature products Nov. 13-22.
Lidl and Publix are the latest among a number of niche grocers popping up all over the area.
Last week, the much-anticipated opening of the first Trader Joe’s in Greensboro brought hundreds to the Brassfield Shopping Center on Battleground Avenue.
In August, Sprouts Farmers Market debuted on Battleground Avenue as well.
And in July, Asheville-based Earth Fare opened a new store in High Point.
