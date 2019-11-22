NCHSAA football playoffs

(Area teams, second round)

Class 4-AA West

No. 3 West Forsyth 28

No. 11 Reagan 12

Class 4-A West

No. 5 Glenn 12

No. 4 Hickory Ridge 11

No. 2 East Forsyth 49

No. 7 Davie County 21

Class 3-AA West

No. 1 Weddington 56

No. 8 Parkland 6

No. 6 Mount Tabor 37

No. 3 Greensboro Dudley 21

Class 2-AA East

No. 6 Hertford County 41

No. 14 North Davidson 20

Class 2-A West

No. 4 West Stokes 26

No. 5 Eastern Randolph 21

Class 1-AA West

No. 1 East Surry 52

No. 9 Starmount 0

No. 5 Mtn. Island Charter 42

No. 4 Mount Airy 35, 2OT

Class 1-A West

No. 1 Robbinsville 40

No. 8 Alleghany 22

No. 4 Murphy 64

No. 5 W-Salem Prep 44

No. 2 Elkin 41

No. 7 Andrews 13

