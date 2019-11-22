NCHSAA football playoffs
(Area teams, second round)
Class 4-AA West
No. 3 West Forsyth 28
No. 11 Reagan 12
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Glenn 12
No. 4 Hickory Ridge 11
No. 2 East Forsyth 49
No. 7 Davie County 21
Class 3-AA West
No. 1 Weddington 56
No. 8 Parkland 6
No. 6 Mount Tabor 37
No. 3 Greensboro Dudley 21
Class 2-AA East
No. 6 Hertford County 41
No. 14 North Davidson 20
Class 2-A West
No. 4 West Stokes 26
No. 5 Eastern Randolph 21
Class 1-AA West
No. 1 East Surry 52
No. 9 Starmount 0
No. 5 Mtn. Island Charter 42
No. 4 Mount Airy 35, 2OT
Class 1-A West
No. 1 Robbinsville 40
No. 8 Alleghany 22
No. 4 Murphy 64
No. 5 W-Salem Prep 44
No. 2 Elkin 41
No. 7 Andrews 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.