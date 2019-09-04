GREENSBORO — Meteorologists want Guilford County residents to be vigilant about Hurricane Dorian, but don't expect much impact locally.
Meteorologist Mike Strickler said Wednesday afternoon that forecasts show Guilford County getting less than a tenth of an inch and winds gusts up to 30 mph.
Hurricane Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, has continued its track just off the East Coast.
If the storm takes a more westward track those totals could increase slightly. Strickler said because Guilford County remains on the outer edge of the storm it is important for residents to continue monitoring forecasts.
Meteorologists said impacts to the east, primarily south and east of the Triangle include wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph with heavy rainfall of 4-8 inches. The strongest winds are expected Thursday evening and Friday morning.
"Don't let your guard down completely," Strickler said. "Other counties will see fairly significant impacts not that far from the Triad."
