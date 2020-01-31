Officers disciplined for social media posts
DALLAS — More than a dozen Dallas police officers have been disciplined for making offensive statements on social media, including posts that were bigoted or made light of police violence.
The police department announced Thursday that 13 officers whose posts violated department policy would receive punishments ranging from a written reprimand to unpaid suspension.
Two more cases are still being reviewed and one officer resigned, the department said in a statement and memo on the disciplinary measures. The officers can appeal their punishments.
The officer’s posts were among thousands identified by researchers with the Plain View Project as potentially undermining public confidence in police departments around the country.
Navajo Code Talker dies at 96
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died.
Joe Vandever Sr. died of health complications Friday in Haystack, New Mexico, according to his family. He was 96.
Tribal leaders called Vandever a “great warrior” and a “compassionate family man” and asked Navajos to keep his spirit and his family in their prayers.
Vandever was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, transmitting messages using a code based on the Navajo language. The code developed by an original group of 29 Navajos was never broken.
Vandever’s death leaves less than a handful of Navajo Code Talkers still alive.
Vandever enlisted in the Marines in Santa Fe in March 1943 and was honorably discharged in January 1946. He worked multiple jobs after the war, including for an oil company and as a mining prospector, and stressed the importance of the Navajo language. He also was a medicine man.
Vandever is survived by a sister, several children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had one great-great-grandchild.
Vandever’s wife of 73 years, Bessie, died last September.
He will be buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Arrangements are pending.
‘The Crown’ taps its new and last queen
NEW YORK — “The Crown,” Netflix’s hit drama series about the British royal family, will end earlier than expected and has revealed its next and last queen.
Show creator and showrunner Peter Morgan had said he expected to create six seasons, but now thinks five is the “perfect time and place to stop.”
Imelda Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play Queen Elizabeth II. She will take the crown in the fifth season from Olivia Colman, who, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy. “Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor,” Morgan said in a statement Friday.
Staunton is an Olivier Award-winner whose films include “Vera Drake,” “Nanny McPhee” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” She played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the “Downton Abbey” movie.
“The Crown” has won a Golden Globe for best TV drama and both Foy and Colman have won best actress Globes in the royal role. Season three arrived on Netflix in December.
Man charged in Super Bowl drone flight
MIAMI — A Florida man is facing federal charges after the FBI says he flew a drone in an area off-limits because of nearby Super Bowl-related events.
An FBI affidavit filed Friday says that 46-year-old Yorgan Arnaldo Ramos Teran flew the drone in an area of Miami Beach restricted for such flights by the Federal Aviation Administration. He faces up to a year in prison if convicted.
The FAA established temporary flight restrictions on drone and other aircraft flights in areas of Miami Beach and downtown Miami, and around the Hard Rock Stadium in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
According to the FBI, Teran has a certificate to fly the drone but told agents he had to alter it to allow a flight in the FAA’s restricted area. He apparently used the drone to take video of Super Bowl events in Miami Beach.
Adam Sandler signs deal with Netflix
LOS ANGELES — Expect more Adam Sandler in your Netflix feed.
The streaming giant announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with Netflix to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.”
Netflix leader Ted Sarandos said the company is excited to extend its partnership with Sandler, because audiences “love his stories and his humor.” The company said his 2019 comedy “Murder Mystery” starring him and Jennifer Aniston was the most popular film on Netflix in the U.S. last year and one of the most popular in eight other countries.
Sandler’s latest film “Uncut Gems,” which was released in theaters last year to critical acclaim, will premiere on Netflix in May. Later this year, the actor will star in “Hubie Halloween” with Kevin James, Julie Bowen and Maya Rudolph.
Coast Guard terror suspect sentenced
A Coast Guard lieutenant accused by prosecutors of being a domestic terrorist intent on committing politically motivated killings inspired by a far-right mass murderer was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison for firearms and drug offenses.
Christopher Hasson, 50, had faced a maximum prison sentence of 31 years at sentencing by U.S. District Judge George Hazel. The severity of Hasson’s sentence hinged on two starkly divergent explanations for the cache of weapons seized from his Maryland home and the disturbing material found on his computer at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington.
Hazel, who sentenced Hasson to 160 months, said he believes the officer was preparing to carry out a “mass casualty assault as a way to act out his white nationalist views.”
“The need to protect the public is of paramount importance,” the judge said.
Federal prosecutors recommended a 25-year prison sentence. They have called Hasson a domestic terrorist and self-described white nationalist, intent on carrying out mass killings. But they filed no terrorism-related charges against him.
Prosecutors haven’t linked Hasson to any particular extremist group, but said he has been a “closet skinhead” his entire adult life.
Hasson pleaded guilty in October to possessing unregistered and unserialized silencers, being a drug addict in possession of firearms and illegal possession of tramadol, an opioid painkiller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.