Retrial for man in California warehouse fire that killed 36
OAKLAND, Calif. — The founder of an artists’ work-live collective in the San Francisco Bay Area where a fast-moving fire trapped and killed 36 partygoers three years ago will be tried again on manslaughter charges, prosecutors said Friday.
Alameda County prosecutors said they decided on a retrial after a jury last month deadlocked on whether to find Derick Almena, 49, guilty or innocent. Jurors split 10-2 in favor of finding him guilty.
The same jury acquitted his co-defendant Max Harris, 29, of manslaughter charges in September after a three-month trial that drained family and friends of defendants and victims.
The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, killing 36 mostly young partygoers.
Prosecutors allege Almena, who was the master tenant on the lease, was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.
Couple injured in possible bobcat attack in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An animal believed to be a bobcat dropped down from a tree and attacked a couple out on their typical early morning walk Friday in a dense, urban part of South Florida, authorities said.
Wildlife experts said bobcats are quite common in urban areas although most people never see them — and attacks on people are exceedingly rare, especially in heavily populated areas.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez said the attack happened around 6:15 a.m. in a brushy area near the couple’s apartment. The Sun Sentinel reports that the husband and wife, 71-year-old Rupert Fray and 85-year-old Eslyn Fray, were both hospitalized. Officials say they’re in fair condition.
Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital
LAS VEGAS — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital.
The 78-year-old was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a heart attack. The senator was transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, where doctors inserted two stents to open up a blocked artery in his heart, according to a statement from the Las Vegas doctors.
The doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said the rest of his arteries were normal. They said the rest of his stay before being discharged Friday was “uneventful with good expected progress.”
Florida woman arrested after cache of pipe bombs found
WIMAUMA, Fla. — A Florida woman whose alarmed parents discovered a trove of pipe bombs, weapons and bomb making materials in her bedroom was arrested by Tampa Bay area authorities Friday.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news conference that Michelle Louise Kolts, 27, was arrested shortly after midnight and charged with 24 counts of making a destructive device with the intent to do bodily harm or property damage, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
She’s being held in the county jail in Tampa without bail.
On Thursday evening, he said Kolts’ parents found the pipe bombs and other concerning items in her bedroom and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies discovered two dozen pipe bombs, smokeless pistol powder, fused material, 23 knives, two hatchets, nunchucks, two BB pellet type rifles, six BB pellet type handguns, and dozens of books and DVDs about murder, mass killings, bomb-making and domestic terrorism
Hong Kong’s leader says mask ban necessary to quell violence
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s embattled leader insisted a new measure banning masks at rallies was not a move toward authoritarian rule or at the behest of the Chinese government, which signaled its approval shortly after she implemented the toughened response to quell four months of increasingly violent protests.
International observers worried, however, that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s use of the Emergency Ordinance — last invoked more than 50 years ago — could lead to harsher measures that would limit free expression in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The mask ban went into effect today. Two activists filed legal challenges late Friday on grounds it would instill fear and curtail freedom of assembly, but a court denied their request for an injunction.
