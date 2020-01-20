CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — N.C. State took a page from the book Virginia used to win a national championship last season and used it against the Cavaliers.
The Wolfpack overcame a second-half drought of more than 10 minutes on Monday night and recovered just in time for a 53-51 victory over the Cavaliers.
D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before fouling out with a technical foul and a foul at the top of the key within a minute of each other, and C.J. Bryce added 13 points for N.C. State (14-5, 5-3 ACC), including a jumper with 27 seconds left after allowing the shot clock to race to near 0:00. The victory ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
“This is the second game in a row where I thought our guys stepped up and won the game on the defensive end,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.
It took plenty of patience, Bryce and fellow guard Markell Johnson said.
“We were stuck at 42 for the longest time,” Johnson said of the drought that lasted from a basket with 13:51 left until Jericole Hellems’ 3-pointer with 3:38 left. “I just tried to do whatever I could to get the lead, and then C.J. hit a great shot and took it from there.”
Johnson and Bryce each played nearly 38 minutes.
“We did a really good job of keeping our composure and staying patient, and it worked out for us.” Bryce said.
Virginia (12-6, 4-4) had used a 15-0 run during the N.C. State drought that lasted 10:13 to take a 46-42 lead, bringing the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena back into the game. Hellems’ 3-pointer ended N.C. State’ skid and, after a free throw by Mamadi Diakite for Virginia, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and then Hellems followed two Virginia misses with a putback that gave the Wolfpack a 50-47 lead.
Johnson and Bryce both missed the front end of one-and-one free throw opportunities, and Kihei Clark hit a pair for Virginia. Braxton Beverly made the first and missed the second for the Wolfpack with 7.2 seconds left, and the Cavaliers Casey Morsell was short on a contested 3 at the buzzer.
“They made a couple plays. That’s what you have to do down the stretch to win,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after his team’s third home loss of the season, which is more than the two they had the last two seasons combined.
Clark led Virginia with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Wolfpack had used an 8-0 run to go ahead 42-31. Virginia helped out by going scoreless for more than 61/2 minutes. Francisco Caffaro, who had just came into the game, ended the drought with 11:13 left, sparking Virginia’s run.
N.C. State 53, Virginia 41
FG FT Reb
NC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bryce 38 5-13 1-3 0-2 1 2 13
Johnson 38 3-8 0-2 0-0 5 3 7
Daniels 33 2-9 2-3 0-5 2 1 7
Funderburk 28 6-8 2-3 0-5 0 5 14
Beverly 24 0-1 3-3 0-2 1 0 3
Hellems 24 3-9 0-0 2-4 0 4 7
Dixon 15 1-3 0-0 2-5 0 2 2
Totals 200 20-51 8-14 4-23 9 17 53
Percentages: FG .392, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bryce 2-5, Daniels 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Hellems 1-5, Beverly 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Funderburk, Hellems). Turnovers: 5 (Daniels 3, Hellems 2). Steals: 7 (Bryce 2, Hellems 2, Beverly, Dixon, Funderburk). Technical Fouls: Funderburk, 7:14 second.
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 37 3-9 4-4 2-7 5 3 10
Morsell 32 4-9 0-0 0-5 1 2 9
Diakite 31 2-5 3-4 0-7 0 2 8
Key 27 3-11 2-2 3-8 0 2 8
Huff 22 3-6 1-2 2-4 0 3 8
Stattmann 20 1-4 0-0 2-4 0 0 2
Woldetensae 18 0-3 0-0 0-2 2 3 0
Caffaro 10 2-2 2-3 0-0 0 1 6
Coleman 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-50 12-15 9-38 8 17 51
Percentages: FG .360, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Diakite 1-2, Morsell 1-3, Huff 1-4, Clark 0-1, Key 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diakite 3, Huff 2, Morsell). Turnovers: 9 (Clark 3, Diakite 2, Huff, Key, Morsell, Woldetensae). Steals: 3 (Diakite, Key, Morsell). Technical Fouls: Caffaro, 7:14 second.
NC State 28 25 — 53 Virginia 26 25 — 51
A—14,163 (14,593).
