The Carolina Mudcats overcame an early one-run deficit by scoring solo runs in the second and third innings, then held on for a 2-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark.
The teams combined for 19 hits in the low-scoring game.
The Dash took the lead in the bottom of the first when Steele Walker tripled and scored on Mitch Roman’s single to left. That would be the extent of Winston-Salem’s scoring.
The Mudcats tied the game 1-1 in the second on a Pat McInerney homer, his eighth of the season. Carolina took a 2-1 lead in the third when Tristen Lutz’s single to left scored Mario Feliciano.
The Mudcats stranded 11 runners in the game, while the Dash left nine on base.
Carolina’s Christian Taugner picked up the win, improving his record to 5-7. Kade McClure absorbed the loss for Winston-Salem, falling to 2-3.
The Dash pulled off a triple play in the first inning, third baseman Roman to second baseman Tate Blackmon to first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
The teams will play the second game of the three-game series today at 4 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.
NOTES: The parent Chicago White Sox on Friday announced roster moves affecting the Dash:
Outfielder Tyler Frost was placed on the injured list (retroactive to Aug. 31). ... Right-hander Luis Ledo was placed on the injured list. ... Right-hander Wyatt Burns was promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis. ... Burns returns to Winston-Salem after spending time with Low-A Kannapolis and Double-A Birmingham. Burns, a former star at Samford, had a 3.38 ERA in nine outings with the Dash earlier this season.