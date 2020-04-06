AP Blue Jays Tigers Spring Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Hall of Famer Al Kaline is seen during pre-game warmups of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Lakeland, Fla., Monday, March 9, 2015.

 Carlos Osorio

‘Mr. Tiger’ dies

Al Kaline, the Hall of Fame outfielder who played his entire 22-year career for the Detroit Tigers, dies Monday at his home in Michigan. Page B2

