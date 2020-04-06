'Mr. Tiger' Al Kaline dies Apr 6, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Detroit Tigers’ Hall of Famer Al Kaline is seen during pre-game warmups of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Lakeland, Fla., Monday, March 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) ORG XMIT: otkco116 Carlos Osorio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ‘Mr. Tiger’ dies Al Kaline, the Hall of Fame outfielder who played his entire 22-year career for the Detroit Tigers, dies Monday at his home in Michigan. Page B2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say 'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases Promotions promotion Spring Sweepstakes promotion Summer Camp! promotion Readers Choice We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
