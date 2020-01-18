Men
Little Rock 73
Appalachian State 57
Why the Mountaineers lost
The Mountaineers struggled to score at an efficient rate on Saturday, shooting only 33% from the field and 31% from the three-point line. The struggles from the field carried over to the free throw line as well, where they also struggled.
The Trojans came out of the gates on fire, leading 15-4 only five and a half minutes into the game. They didn’t look back from there, never letting the Mountaineers take a lead in the game.
Stars
App State: Justin Forrest 20 points, 7-of-14 FG; O’Showen Williams 11 points, 6 rebounds.
Little Rock: Jovan Stulic 18 points, 6 rebounds; Nikola Maric 17 points, 5 rebounds.
Records
App State: 10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt
Little Rock: 13-7, 7-2 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday
Little Rock: vs Troy, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Women
Coastal Carolina 80
Appalachian State 53
Why the Mountaineers lost
The problems that plagued the men’s team were the same issues for the women’s team on Saturday. The Mountaineers finished the game 4-for-25 from three-point range.
Appalachian was dominated on the boards, where they allowed 15 offensive rebounds which were converted into 19 second-chance points for the Chanticleers.
Stars
App State: Ashley Polacek 13 points; Pre Stanley 10 points, 3 rebounds; Lainey Gosnell 7 points, 5 rebounds.
Coastal Carolina: DJ Williams 31 points, 10 rebounds; Aja Blount 15 points, 8 rebounds.
Records
App State: 4-13, 1-5 Sun Belt
Coastal Carolina: 15-2, 5-1 Sun Belt
Up next
App State: at Little Rock, 3 p.m. Saturday
Coastal Carolina: at Arkansas St., 5 p.m. Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.