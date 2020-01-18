Men

Little Rock 73

Appalachian State 57

Why the Mountaineers lost

The Mountaineers struggled to score at an efficient rate on Saturday, shooting only 33% from the field and 31% from the three-point line. The struggles from the field carried over to the free throw line as well, where they also struggled.

The Trojans came out of the gates on fire, leading 15-4 only five and a half minutes into the game. They didn’t look back from there, never letting the Mountaineers take a lead in the game.

Stars

App State: Justin Forrest 20 points, 7-of-14 FG; O’Showen Williams 11 points, 6 rebounds.

Little Rock: Jovan Stulic 18 points, 6 rebounds; Nikola Maric 17 points, 5 rebounds.

Records

App State: 10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt

Little Rock: 13-7, 7-2 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday

Little Rock: vs Troy, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Women

Coastal Carolina 80

Appalachian State 53

Why the Mountaineers lost

The problems that plagued the men’s team were the same issues for the women’s team on Saturday. The Mountaineers finished the game 4-for-25 from three-point range.

Appalachian was dominated on the boards, where they allowed 15 offensive rebounds which were converted into 19 second-chance points for the Chanticleers.

Stars

App State: Ashley Polacek 13 points; Pre Stanley 10 points, 3 rebounds; Lainey Gosnell 7 points, 5 rebounds.

Coastal Carolina: DJ Williams 31 points, 10 rebounds; Aja Blount 15 points, 8 rebounds.

Records

App State: 4-13, 1-5 Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina: 15-2, 5-1 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: at Little Rock, 3 p.m. Saturday

Coastal Carolina: at Arkansas St., 5 p.m. Saturday

