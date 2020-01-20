It was referred to as a “trap game” by Coach Andy Muse, but the Mount Tabor boys basketball team appeared to handle it just fine.
The Spartans remained undefeated after their 17th game of the season.
Mount Tabor beat West Stokes 55-41 on Monday at Spartan Gym with Finley Simmons, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, scoring a game-high 16 points along with Shaylen Woodberry and Jakob Moore each adding nine.
According to Muse, the Spartans (17-0) were focused following what looked to be a Piedmont Triad 3-A showdown last week.
The Spartans defeated a previously two-loss Greensboro Smith, undefeated in conference play as well at the time, 74-55 on Friday night at home.
“We had such an emotional game Friday night against Greensboro Smith. That was probably the biggest packed house I’d seen in 10 years,” said Muse, whose team moves on to face one-loss Parkland, another undefeated team in conference play, on Friday night. “Of course, tonight was a good crowd for a Monday afternoon.
“They’re a tough team to beat. I thought the second half, we just D’ed ’em up. And we finally got to where we had some motion in our offense and spread them out a little bit to get some open shots.”
Mount Tabor, the top-ranked Class 3-A program entering that nonconference matchup per MaxPreps, held just a 1-point lead over the Wildcats (11-3) with just 38 seconds remaining in the first half. However, Gunner Walters hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to widen the Spartans’ lead 23-19.
Simmons scored eight points over the span of the second half. He even made a 3-pointer with 4:04 remaining in the game, which sparked a 10-0 run for Mount Tabor.
It contributed to the Wildcats’ second loss to Mount Tabor this season. The first occurred on Dec. 27 in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic — a 52-49 overtime loss, which remains as the Spartans’ closest game since the season tipped off in late November.
Isaac Spainhour and Elan Muniz were limited to just two second-half points combined for West Stokes, which is currently undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A.
“Last time, we really just didn’t play as a team,” Finley said. “We’re starting to bond really close. These guys, they’re my brothers. I know they’re there for me.
“... We’re just working together and looking for the open man.”
West Stokes girls 42, Mount Tabor 25: Emma Santoro helped West Stokes cruise to its fifth straight win.
The junior, who was voted to the Journal’s All-Northwest girls basketball team in 2019, said Coach Dillon Bobbitt looked for an energetic start for the Wildcats (12-2), which last played Mount Tabor during the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic — a 40-31 win in late November.
Santoro scored a game-high 16 points — 12 in the first half. Hannah Spainhour chipped in with 11 points as well against the Spartans (8-9).
“I’ve liked how I’ve become more of a leader on the floor — on and off the floor,” Santoro said. “You know, we’ve had good blowouts and stuff, being able to help my team grow overall.”
West Stokes took a 16-14 lead off a 3-point play from Santoro with 5:23 left in the first half, holding it for the remainder of the game.
Ciara Wright had a team-high 10 points for the Spartans. However, Mount Tabor was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We did not play well on the offensive end whatsoever,” Coach Rick Anderson of Mount Tabor said. “Defensively, we gave up a few more than we should have.
“... But, giving up 40 (points), you should be in a ballgame. We just didn’t score the basketball whatsoever tonight.”
Girls
West Stokes 42 Mount Tabor 25
West Stokes 9 16 7 10 — 42 Mount Tabor 10 6 9 0 — 25
West Stokes: Emma Santoro 17, Hannah Spainhour 11, Bree Spainhour 8, Sydney Cromer 6.
Mount Tabor: Ciara Wright 10, Lily Pereira 6, Alexis Brooks 3, Nasiah McKinney 2, Brook Fowler 2, JJ Penn 2.
Records: West Stokes (12-2), Mount Tabor (8-9).
BOYS
Mount Tabor 55 West Stokes 41
West Stokes 12 7 14 8 — 41 Mount Tabor 15 8 18 14 — 55
West Stokes: Kelin Parsons 15, Elan Muniz 6, Amon Conrad 6, Isaac Spainhour 5, Luke Mickey 5, Jacob Adkins 3, Cameron Knox 1.
Mount Tabor: Finley Simmons 16, Jakob Moore 9, Shaylen Woodberry 9, Gunner Walters 8, Jacob Hunter 6, Davis Blackwell 4, Daniel Fulp 3.
Records: Mount Tabor (17-0), West Stokes (11-3).
