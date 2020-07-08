Coronavirus testing (copy)
Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Three more free community COVID-19 test sites will be held this week.

Old North State Medical Society said in a news release testing will take place at the following dates and locations:

  • 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Ray Warren Homes, 1306 E. Gate City Blvd.
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Christian Church, 369 Air Harbor Road.

Registration is encouraged by going to onsms.org/covid19-rsvp/

The events are a collaboration between Old North State Medical Society, Greensboro Housing Authority and Calvary Christian Church.

