App State’s Thomas named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
BOONE — App State quarterback Zac Thomas was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, and he was also one of eight quarterbacks named a “Star of the Week” by the Manning Award.
A junior from Trussville, Ala., Thomas set career highs for passing yards (326) and completions (28 in 34 attempts) while contributing to five touchdowns, including four through the air, in a 48-13 win at Troy.
Thomas served as a game captain in his home state and helped App State build a 41-13 lead early in the third quarter by going a perfect 10-for-10 on third-down conversions to that point in the game, which enabled the Mountaineers (11-1, 7-1) to earn the right to host this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game.
Thomas had touchdown passes of 44, 8, 6 and 25 yards. He also rushed for a 5-yard touchdown as App State improved to 21-3 with Thomas as its starting quarterback.
It was the second weekly Sun Belt award this season for Thomas, who was also honored after he led the Mountaineers to a road win against Louisiana.
App State’s Jolly named Second-Team All-American by PFF College
BOONE — Based on performances over the course of a complete regular season, PFF College has named App State sophomore cornerback Shaun Jolly a second-team All-American.
A first-year starter from Stone Mountain, Ga., Jolly is tied for No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference with five interceptions this season. By scoring touchdowns on a 24-yard interception return against Coastal Carolina and a 30-yard interception return against Georgia State, he is tied for No. 1 at the FBS level with two pick-6s this year.
In addition to the interceptions, Jolly has seven pass breakups, 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one blocked punt in 2019.
He earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors with his two interceptions and three pass breakups in the win at Georgia State, and his blocked punt late in the first half against Charlotte was returned 16 yards for a touchdown. Jolly also performed well at North Carolina, matching his career high of six tackles in a 34-31 win, and he had an important tackle for a 4-yard loss in the 20-15 win at South Carolina.
The PFF College site, which does play-by-play grades of every play in every FBS game, named LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson the first-team All-Americans at cornerback.
Switzerland to honor Federer with silver coin
BERN, Switzerland — The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with Roger Federer’s image on it.
The government says it’s the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.
A 50 franc gold coin with Federer’s image on it will be minted next year.
The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland.”
The “heads” side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.
The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.
The 50 franc coin will have a different design.
