NASSAU, Bahamas — North Carolina’s Cole Anthony scored 22 points and had seven rebounds and three assists, but it was not enough as the No. 6 Tar Heels fell 73-64 to Michigan on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament here.
UNC (5-1) dropped into the tournament’s third-place game at 11:30 a.m. today. It will play No. 11 Oregon, which lost to No. 8 Gonzaga 73-72 in overtime in Thursday’s second semifinal.
Michigan and Gonzaga will play for the title at 2 p.m. today.
The only other UNC player to reach double figures in scoring was Garrison Brooks with 13 points. Michigan (6-0) had four players in double figures, including Eli Brooks’ game-high 24 points. Isaiah Livers’ 12, David Dejulius’ 11 off the bench and Jon Teske’s 10.
“I think that goes off shot selection, just sharing the ball,” Brooks told The Associated Press after the game. “We take good shots. People aren’t afraid to share the ball because they know the next person’s going to do their job.”
Michigan outscored UNC in both halves, leading 39-34 at halftime. The Wolverines had a stretch in the second half where they scored 19 straight points and stretched their lead to 60-36, forcing North Carolina Coach Roy Williams to do something he hates —take an early timeout.
“It was frustrating,” Williams told the AP. “I’ve never stood there in 32 years and 8 million games and thinking about calling timeout with 12 minutes left in the friggin’ game. That’s so silly to me. We’ve won a few games doing it my way.
“But I watched three extra possessions, and we missed and they scored three straight times.”
The Wolverines held North Carolina to 42.6% shooting from the field (26 of 61), including a paltry 15.4% (2 of 13) from 3-point range.
The Wolverines made 50% (28 of 56) from the field, including 11 of 26 (42.3%) 3-pointers.
MICHIGAN 73 No. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 64
FG FT Reb
UNC M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Anthony 33 8-17 4-6 1-7 3 3 22
Bacot 22 3-10 0-0 1-6 0 1 6
G.Brooks 33 6-13 1-4 4-8 0 1 13
Black 21 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Robinson 32 4-8 1-2 1-3 4 2 9
Pierce 17 0-3 1-2 1-1 1 0 1
Platek 16 1-3 2-2 0-0 0 2 4
Keeling 16 1-3 1-2 0-2 0 4 3
Huffman 6 2-2 0-2 0-1 0 0 4
Miller 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Rush 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-61 10-20 8-29 8 15 64
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Anthony 2-7, Platek 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 11 (21 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bacot, Pierce). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 3, Bacot 3, G.Brooks 3, Black, Keeling). Steals: 4 (Anthony 2, Keeling, Robinson).
FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Livers 35 5-13 0-1 0-4 3 5 12
Teske 33 4-8 0-1 2-8 1 2 10
E.Brooks 39 9-14 2-4 0-5 0 1 24
Simpson 17 3-4 0-0 0-2 6 5 7
Wagner 33 1-6 0-0 2-5 3 3 3
DeJulius 23 5-9 0-0 0-1 2 1 11
Johns 13 0-1 2-2 0-3 0 1 2
Castleton 7 1-1 2-2 1-3 0 0 4
Totals 200 28-56 6-10 5-31 15 18 73
Percentages: FG .500, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (E.Brooks 4-6, Teske 2-4, Livers 2-7, Simpson 1-1, DeJulius 1-3, Wagner 1-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 15 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Teske 4, Johns 2, Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (E.Brooks 4, Wagner 4, Teske 3, DeJulius, Johns, Livers, Simpson). Steals: 7 (Wagner 2, E.Brooks, Johns, Livers, Simpson, Teske).
North Carolina 34 30 — 64
Michigan 39 34 — 73
A—1,828 (0)
