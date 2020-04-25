Masks selling for $2.50 apiece didn’t last long at grocery stores and a seafood restaurant in Winston-Salem on Friday, as a Mask the City initiative rolled forward in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free masks and training for business owners and their employees start next week.
Lowes Foods stores in Winston-Salem and several suburban locations began selling the washable Renfro cloth masks at 7 a.m. on Friday.
They quickly sold out. Some people who tried without success to score a mask Friday morning showed up at Forsyth Seafood Market on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Friday afternoon to try again.
“The line went all around the building,” said Steven Floyd, recounting his experience at one of the Lowes stores Friday morning.
Floyd said he got in line about 6:30 in the morning, but he was so far back that “they were sold out before I got to the door.”
Floyd had his own mask on as he stood in line in front of the Forsyth Seafood food truck in the restaurant’s parking lot. He said he needed masks for other family members.
“My mother is 90 years old and has heart failure,” he said. “Somebody called and told me about it here.”
The Mask the City campaign was announced Tuesday by a mix of city, business and medical officials. Mount Airy-based sock-maker Renfro Corp., with production slackened by reduced retail trade, said it was ramping up to make a million face masks a week, and promised the first batch of 300,000 masks to Winston-Salem.
Civic leaders began mobilizing to get out 60,000 masks at no charge to low-income residents, and simultaneously rounded up business leaders to get masks to employees of people working here.
All those efforts are still underway, but Mask the City officials said they plan no more retail sales for now.
Officials say they want to make Winston-Salem a leader in figuring out how to reopen the economy while keeping everyone safe at the same time.
Masks are a big part of that strategy. On Friday, in partnership with Mask the City, the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board announced it would put into motion a health and safety-training program for employers and employees.
The Workplace Restart initiative will provide two of Renfro’s Nightingale face masks and COVID-19 health training for each employee of participating companies.
Next week, interested employers can learn more by visiting www.maskthecity.com.
“Workplace Restart ensures essential resources and educational tools are available for local businesses,” said Matthew Dolge, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
Lowes Foods sold 5,000 masks, with a limit of four masks per customer. Officials said the stores had sold out by 7:45 a.m.
The sale over at Forsyth Seafood came about after officials realized there were not any Lowes Foods stores on the eastern side of the city. They put out the word that mask sales would start at 2 p.m. on the restaurant parking lot, and people started lining up before noon.
As 2 p.m. approached, parked cars jammed the side streets and people were in line.
Police officers arrived and made everyone stay six feet apart. Inside the food truck were 10 boxes of masks with 96 masks in each box.
They sold out by 2:40 p.m. That’s when Malik Williams bought the last two masks.
“They’re for me,” he said. “Everywhere else was out. I’ve been looking for about two weeks.”
On Thursday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced plans to end coronavirus restrictions in phases, with the pace depending on how quickly the data shows the disease easing.
The first phase of that process would allow some businesses that have been closed to reopen with social distancing and other health measures in place. Restaurants, barber shops, churches and other places would open in a second phase, two or three weeks later, when the number of people allowed to gather would be increased.
