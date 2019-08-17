Major League Box Scores

Yankees 6, Indians 5 Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .300 Mercado lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .276 Santana 1b 4 0 3 3 0 1 .288 Puig rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .353 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Allen cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Totals 33 5 9 4 5 7 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Ford 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .156 LeMahieu 1b-2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .337 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .342 Gregorius dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266 Torres ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .282 Maybin rf-lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .313 Tauchman lf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Estrada 2b-rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .259 Totals 31 6 8 5 1 9 Cleveland 200 020 010 — 5 9 2 New York 011 211 00x — 6 8 0 E‑Mercado 2 (3). LOB‑Cleveland 6, New York 2. 2B‑Mercado 2 (16), Lindor (29), Puig (4). HR‑Gregorius (10), off Plesac; Torres (27), off Plesac; LeMahieu (19), off Plesac; Torres (27), off Wittgren. RBIs‑Santana 3 (75), Puig (9), LeMahieu 2 (81), Gregorius (37), Torres 2 (71). SB‑Estrada (2). CS‑Puig (0) RISP‑Cleveland 4 for 11; New York 1 for 3 GIDP‑Lindor, Plawecki DP‑New York 2 (Torres, Ford; LeMahieu, Ford) Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA Plesac 42/3 6 5 4 1 5 96 3.27 Wittgren 11/3 1 1 1 0 2 22 2.72 Maton 2 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.50 L: Plesac 6-3 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Paxton 5 6 4 4 3 4 88 4.40 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.70 Kahnle 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.88 Britton 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 2.13 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.40 W: Paxton 8-6; S: Chapman 34-39 T‑2:54. A‑47,347 (47,309) Cubs 2, Pirates 0 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Heyward cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .338 Bryant 3b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .290 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Russell 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Happ lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 29 2 4 1 2 10 Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg Newman 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Reynolds lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .329 Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .282 Cabrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .249 González ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Frazier ph-2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Brault p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .346 Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Totals 31 0 4 0 6 5 Chicago 000 000 110 — 2 4 2 Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 4 1 E‑Bryant 2 (11), Díaz (10). LOB‑Chicago 4, Pittsburgh 11. 2B‑Frazier (25). HR‑Bryant (25), off Brault. RBIs‑Bryant (60) RISP‑Chicago 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 0 for 12 GIDP‑Báez, González, Moran DP‑Chicago 2 (Russell, Báez, Rizzo; Russell, Báez, Rizzo); Pittsburgh 2 (Brault, González, Bell; Frazier, Bell) Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Lester 6 4 0 0 5 3 103 4.23 Chatwood 2 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.79 Wick 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.55 W: Lester 10-8; S: Wick 1-1 Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA Brault 7 2 1 1 1 8 82 4.06 Feliz 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.83 Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.14 L: Brault 3-2 T‑2:45. A‑28,359 (38,362) Mariners 4, Blue Jays 3 Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Nola 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .304 Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Broxton cf 1 0 0 2 1 0 .156 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Totals 28 4 6 4 5 5 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg Bichette ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .346 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Guerrero Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Smoak dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .212 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .176 McKinney rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .218 McGuire c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .233 Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 34 3 9 3 3 6 Seattle 010 200 010 — 4 6 1 Toronto 010 010 100 — 3 9 1 E‑McClain (0), Drury (1). LOB‑Seattle 4, Toronto 7. 2B‑Vogelbach (15), Smoak (11), Drury (16), McGuire (1). HR‑Nola (4), off Thornton; Seager (14), off Mayza; Bichette (4), off Guilbeau; McGuire (2), off Bass. RBIs‑Broxton 2 (2), Nola (11), Seager (37), McKinney (20), Bichette (8), McGuire (3). CS‑Bichette (3), Gordon (3), Broxton (2). SF‑Broxton 2 RISP‑Seattle 0 for 5; Toronto 1 for 4 GIDP‑Crawford, Grichuk DP‑Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Nola); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Tellez) Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA McClain 2 3 1 1 1 0 29 4.50 Gearrin 12/3 1 0 0 1 0 22 4.06 Guilbeau H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 9.00 Grotz H,0 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 27 5.40 Bass 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.51 Tuivailala H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.93 Magill 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.86 W: Bass 1-4; S: Magill 0-0 Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Thornton 6 5 3 3 4 3 86 5.34 Gaviglio 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.54 Mayza 2/3 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.11 Law 11/3 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.84 L: Mayza 1-1 T‑2:48. A‑22,073 (53,506) Rays 1, Tigers 0 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Reyes cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226 Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Goodrum 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Dixon lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Hicks 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .204 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .288 Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .167 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .254 Totals 41 0 3 0 0 24 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg Castillo p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sogard 2b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .350 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 2 1 .266 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Poche p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Brosseau ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .279 Aguilar dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .371 B.McKay pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d’Arnaud ph-dh-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Choi 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Duffy 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .290 Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .173 Heredia pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Totals 43 1 6 1 5 11 Detroit 000 000 000 000 0 — 0 3 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000 000 1 — 1 6 0 Two outs when winning run scored LOB‑Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B‑Hicks (11), Goodrum (26), Pham (21), Sogard (4). RBIs‑Brosseau (14) RISP‑Detroit 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 9 GIDP‑Cabrera, d’Arnaud DP‑Detroit 1 (Mercer, Goodrum, Hicks); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Sogard, Choi) Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Zimmermann 5 1 0 0 0 5 63 7.13 Cisnero 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.71 Soto 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 24 6.70 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.60 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 5.06 D.McKay 2 1 0 0 2 2 31 9.00 Hall 2/3 2 1 1 1 0 16 5.68 L: Hall 0-0 Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Yarbrough 61/3 3 0 0 0 10 83 3.56 Roe 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.79 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.00 Pagán 2 0 0 0 0 4 29 1.95 Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.35 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.45 W: Poche 2-4 T‑3:39. A‑17,228 (25,025) Reds 6, Cardinals 1 St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg Fowler cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .250 Edman rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Wieters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Carpenter 3b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .216 Muñoz ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .276 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .156 DeJong ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Fernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .346 Totals 33 1 7 1 5 10 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg Senzel cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .268 VanMeter 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .293 Galvis 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .529 Aquino rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .345 Ervin lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Peraza 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lorenzen p 2 1 2 0 0 0 .357 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 32 6 11 6 3 7 St. Louis 010 000 000 — 1 7 0 Cincinnati 100 130 10x — 6 11 1 E‑VanMeter (1). LOB‑St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B‑Goldschmidt (14). HR‑Carpenter (11), off DeSclafani; Senzel (10), off Mikolas; Aquino (11), off Mikolas. RBIs‑Carpenter (33), Senzel (38), J.Iglesias (47), Aquino 3 (22), Galvis (3). SF‑J.Iglesias, Galvis Louis 6 (Wieters, Ozuna, Mikolas, Fowler); Cincinnati 3 (Aquino, Senzel). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 8; Cincinnati 2 for 5 GIDP‑Peraza DP‑St. Louis 1 (Muñoz, Wong, Goldschmidt) St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA Mikolas 5 7 5 5 2 5 89 4.30 Helsley 2 2 1 1 0 0 27 2.33 Fernandez 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 6.00 L: Mikolas 7-13 Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA DeSclafani 5 5 1 1 3 4 89 4.40 Sims 1 1 0 0 2 2 29 4.32 Lorenzen 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 3.29 Alaniz 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 W: DeSclafani 8-7 T‑2:59. A‑37,698 (42,319) Mets 4, Royals 1 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Panik 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .263 Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Tejada ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alonso 1b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .263 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .258 Ramos c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Guillorme ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .184 Lagares cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .207 Altherr lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .125 Totals 36 4 11 4 3 9 Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .260 Dozier rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286 Soler dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .177 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Totals 30 1 4 1 2 6 New York 000 010 210 — 4 11 1 Kansas City 000 100 000 — 1 4 0 E‑Alonso (11). LOB‑New York 10, Kansas City 4. 2B‑Alonso (23). 3B‑Lagares (0). RBIs‑Panik (1), Alonso 2 (91), Lagares (17), Soler (87). SB‑Rosario (14) RISP‑New York 2 for 10; Kansas City 0 for 4 GIDP‑Rosario, Guillorme, Cuthbert DP‑New York 2 (Guillorme, Panik, Alonso; Tejada, Guillorme, Alonso); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, O’Hearn; Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn) New York IP H R ER W K P ERA deGrom 7 3 1 1 2 5 107 2.68 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.66 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.41 W: deGrom 7-7; S: Lugo 2-7 Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA Junis 61/3 7 3 3 1 6 86 4.80 Newberry 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 2.93 Hill 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.54 Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 0.00 McCarthy 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.66 L: Junis 8-10 T‑2:35. A‑28,697 (37,903) Red Sox 4, Orioles 0 Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Mancini 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .275 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .138 Wilkerson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Martin ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Totals 31 0 5 0 2 8 Boston AB R H BI W K Avg Betts rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .282 Devers 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .328 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .309 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Holt 2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .314 Owings ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .220 Totals 30 4 7 3 4 8 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 5 0 Boston 000 020 20x — 4 7 0 LOB‑Baltimore 7, Boston 6. 2B‑Mancini (27), Betts 2 (32). 3B‑Bradley Jr. (2). HR‑Holt (1), off Wojciechowski; Devers (25), off Fry. RBIs‑Holt (21), Devers 2 (95) RISP‑Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 7 GIDP‑Severino, Martinez DP‑Baltimore 1 (Villar, Mancini); Boston 1 (Devers, Holt, Moreland) Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA Wojciechowski 41/3 5 2 2 3 4 98 4.84 Castro 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.87 Fry 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.23 Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 L: Wojciechowski 2-5 Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA Rodríguez 71/3 4 0 0 2 4 106 4.31 Barnes 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.66 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.96 W: Rodríguez 13-5 T‑3:11. A‑36,744 (37,731) Padres 5, Phillies 3 San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg Margot cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .245 Naylor lf 3 0 1 2 2 0 .255 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .290 Mejía c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Renfroe rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .238 France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Urías ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .181 Lamet p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .083 Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Totals 37 5 12 5 3 5 Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Realmuto c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Segura ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271 Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Eflin p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .171 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9 San Diego 000 320 000 — 5 12 0 Philadelphia 021 000 000 — 3 6 0 LOB‑San Diego 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B‑Renfroe (18), Naylor (8), Machado (17), Segura (26), Kingery (28), Dickerson (2). HR‑Realmuto (19), off Lamet. RBIs‑Margot (28), Naylor 2 (25), France (11), Urías (11), Kingery (36), Eflin (2), Realmuto (66). CS‑Machado (2). S‑Lamet RISP‑San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 10 San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA Lamet 6 6 3 3 1 6 92 3.95 Strahm H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.23 Muñoz H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.88 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.10 W: Lamet 2-2; S: Yates 34-37 Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA Eflin 32/3 7 3 3 2 2 73 4.57 Pivetta 11/3 3 2 2 1 1 22 5.42 Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.90 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.72 Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.09 L: Pivetta 4-5 T‑3:16. A‑31,332 (43,647) Braves 4, Dodgers 3 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258 Turner 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .296 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .318 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Beaty lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .293 Ríos 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 R.Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Ryu p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .122 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 36 3 9 3 4 11 Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg Acuña Jr. cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .295 Albies 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .296 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Duvall lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Culberson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Hechavarría ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ortega ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 30 4 7 4 1 8 Los Angeles 000 110 100 — 3 9 0 Atlanta 002 002 00x — 4 7 1 E‑Albies (4). LOB‑Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 4. 2B‑Seager (32), Donaldson (28), Hechavarría (1), Albies (32), Ortega (1). HR‑Beaty (7), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (31), off Jackson; Donaldson (29), off Ryu; Duvall (6), off Ryu. RBIs‑Beaty 2 (37), Muncy (85), Albies 2 (68), Donaldson (73), Duvall (11). SB‑Beaty (2). S‑Foltynewicz Martin, Seager, Ríos); Atlanta 3 (Flowers, Donaldson, Albies). RISP‑Los Angeles 1 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 8 LIDP‑Muncy DP‑Atlanta 1 (Freeman) Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Ryu 52/3 6 4 4 1 5 101 1.64 Kelly 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.54 Kolarek 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Báez 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.57 L: Ryu 12-3 Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA Foltynewicz 42/3 7 2 2 3 5 107 6.09 Newcomb 11/3 0 0 0 0 0 21 3.46 Jackson 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 3.63 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 9.95 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 8.53 W: Newcomb 6-3; S: Melancon 2-2 T‑3:17. A‑43,619 (41,149) This Date in Baseball Aug. 18 1931 — New York’s Lou Gehrig played in his 1,000th consecutive game. Gehrig went hitless in the 5-4 loss to Detroit. 1948 — Brooklyn’s Rex Barney pitched a one-hitter for a 1-0 win over Robin Roberts and the Philadelphia Phillies at Shibe Park. 1956 — The Cincinnati Reds hit eight home runs and the Milwaukee Braves added two to set a National League record for home runs by two clubs in a nine-inning night game. Bob Thurman’s three homers and double led the Reds in the 13-4 rout. 1960 — Lew Burdette of the Milwaukee Braves pitched a no-hitter, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Burdette faced the minimum 27 batters. 1965 — Hank Aaron of Milwaukee hit Curt Simmons’ pitch on top of the pavilion roof at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis for an apparent home run. However, umpire Chris Pelekoudas called him out for being out of the batter’s box when he connected. Nevertheless, the Braves won the game 5-3. 1967 — California’s Jack Hamilton hit Tony Conigliaro on his left cheekbone with a fastball in the fourth inning of a 3-2 loss to Boston. Conigliaro was carried unconscious from the field and missed the remainder of the 1967 season and the entire 1968 season. The 22-year-old already had more than 100 home runs to his credit. 1977 — Don Sutton of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched his fifth one-hitter to tie the National League record. Sutton gave up a two-out single in the eighth inning to San Francisco’s Marc Hill. The Dodgers won 7-0.
