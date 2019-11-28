Parkland WS Prep girls basketball

Parkland players celebrate the Mustangs’ win over Winston-Salem Prep in the Champion bracket of the Mary Garber Tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Atkins High School. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 2019128w_spt_garberchampionfinal

 Walt Unks/Journal

Wait finally ends

Top-seeded Parkland wins its first Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic in the 31-year history of the tournament with a win over W-S Prep. Page C3

