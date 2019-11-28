Wait finally ends
Top-seeded Parkland wins its first Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic in the 31-year history of the tournament with a win over W-S Prep. Page C3
Wait finally ends
Top-seeded Parkland wins its first Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic in the 31-year history of the tournament with a win over W-S Prep. Page C3
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.