HIGH POINT — Nolan's Family Pharmacy has opened at 2513 Eastchester Drive, Suite 119.

Fiona Cole, who has been a pharmacist for 15 years, opened the locally-owned business.

"As an independent pharmacy, we are better able to take the time to get to know our customers and work for the best solution for their needs,” Cole said in a release.

The pharmacy offers free local prescription delivery and specialized prescription packaging.

The pharmacy will hold a grand opening noon to 6 p.m. March 10 with pharmacists consultations, refreshments, giveaways, raffle for a FitBit tracker, live music and activities for kids.

The pharmacy is part of Health Mart network of independent pharmacies.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The pharmacy's phone is 336-905-8874.

