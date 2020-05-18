Firefighters battle apartment fire in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 5700 block of Shattalon Drive on Monday afternoon. No one was injured.
The fire broke out in a 14-unit building in the complex, Battalion Chief J.S. Gauldin said. Gauldin said the fire department was working to assess damage and determine the cause of the fire.
One apartment on the second floor of the unit sustained the most damage, and part of the roof caved in due to fire damage. Firefighters cut a hole in another part of the roof to let the heat escape.
Gauldin said the fire department was working to determine how many people have been displaced. The American Red Cross was called in to help.
Michael Hewlett
Police warn of pine-needle scam
Two people have been trying to run a scam on residents by selling and distributing pine needles and then demanding large amounts of payment, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Police said that a man and a woman driving a dark-colored Ford F-350 Dually pickup truck have been riding through neighborhoods in an attempt to sell and distribute pine needles.
After the pine needles are placed on the ground, the two people then demand a resident pay them for “an extremely high amount of bales which is not consistent with what was placed on the ground.”
Police said that, in two cases, the two people claimed over 500 bales had been distributed on a small lot. This has happened in and around the Buena Vista neighborhood, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Spanish-speaking callers can contact the Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.
Michael Hewlett
Hospital employee assaulted, police say
A Winston-Salem man has been charged with assaulting an employee at Forsyth Medical Center. Police went to the hospital about 6 p.m. May 7 on a disturbance call. Officers found out that Cameron Denzel Mitchell and a pregnant patient had been involved in a disturbance.
Mitchell is the father of the then-unborn child, according to a news release. Police did not release details about the disturbance.
Heidi Andrea Brown, 51, who works at the hospital, asked Mitchell to leave. Brown told police that Mitchell pushed her when she tried to intervene in the dispute.
Mitchell left the hospital before police arrived. He was served a criminal summons at his home for misdemeanor assault on a female.
Brown told police that she was not injured.
Michael Hewlett
$5,000 reward offered in case of missing man
The state of North Carolina is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of a Davidson County man, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday in a news release.
Daniel Allan Price, 30, has been missing since Jan. 24, 2019.
Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report on that date regarding Price. He was last seen at 133 Pearl Drive in Lexington, where he lived with two roommates. Price’s vehicle was in the driveway. Price and his roommates, Christopher Burgess and Natasha Myers, were all missing, police were originally told.
On Jan. 27, 2019, Burgess and Myers returned home. Price did not, and he is still missing.
Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2051, Lexington Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
Michael Hewlett
Police search for runaway girl
Winston-Salem police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has run away from home.
Police said Rockeila Dominique Baldwin was last seen on April 1 in the 1300 block of Aspen Way. She is known as “Little Mama” and “Lil’ Mama.”
Her last known addresses were 1304 Aspen Way and 2944 N. Patterson Ave.
Anyone who has information about Baldwin is asked to call Winston-Salem police detectives at (336) 773-7708, police communications at (336) 773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People who speak Spanish can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904.
Michael Hewlett
