Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will open its Community Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon today. Clothing for children, teens and adults will be available. There are no restrictions, and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. People with emergency needs for clothing should call the church at 336-766-5987.
The Trinity Center (Holy Trinity FGFC) and Rich Community Development Corporation, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a ladies fellowship at 2 p.m. today. All women are welcome to attend and enjoy the encouragement with food, fun and fellowship. For more information, call 336-784-9347.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily, singing and silence will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “God’s Will: New Community,” the first in a series about finding God’s will. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. KidNection children’s worship will meet during the 10:45 service for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Adult seminars and mission classes for children and youth begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “The Gift of Discernment.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. Lay speaker Paul Davis will be the preacher. The Centenary Choir will sing. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have two worship services Sunday. At 9 a.m. the Rev. Jay E. Abernathy, will speak on “Our Concepts of God,” and “Humility, Forgiveness and Faith” at 11 a.m. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Gayle Tuch will review the Forsyth County commissioners’ Clean Renewable Energy and Green Job Resolution, adopted in December. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon series is based on Star Wars. Her sermon will be “You Don’t Know the Power of the Dark Side.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Union Chapel AME Zion Church, 4329 Sowers Road, Linwood, will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Michael Frencher Jr. will bring the message. Lunch will be served after the service.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville will celebrate Baptist Men’s Day Sunday. The Baptist Men will serve breakfast from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Sunday school and the 11 a.m. worship service led by the men will follow.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, the Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday in the church parlor.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free lunch at noon Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will continue its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 4. The series focuses on educational equity. Angela Hairston, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will be the speaker. Her topic will be “WS/FCS: Strategic Goals.” The program is free and open to the public, in Building B of the church. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Beverages and desserts are provided.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its 2020 Prayer, Praise and Worship Fellowship Service” at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. The speaker will be Apostle Gloria Lindsey and Shondo Faith Deliverance Ministry will be the guests. Refreshments will be served following the service. For more information or to arrange transportation, call Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 13th church anniversary during February with special services and speakers. The service times and dates are: 4 p.m. Feb. 9 the speaker will be Pastor Rochelle Richardson of Restoration Christian Fellowship in Winston-Salem; 7 p.m. Feb. 12 the speaker will be Apostle Gloria Samuels of Great Commission Community Church in Winston-Salem; 4 p.m. Feb. 16 the speaker will be Pastor Deon Clark of Equation Church in Greensboro; 4 p.m. Feb. 23 the speaker will be Apostle Derrick Kelly of Kingdom Impact in Lexington.
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will have a bingo party from 2 to 4 p.m. today in the fellowship hall. Prizes for all ages will be available for the winners. Beverages and snacks will be sold and a donation for bingo cards will be accepted. For more information, call 336-723-3444.
Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss St., Winston-Salem, will have a chicken stew from 4 to 6 p.m. today to benefit a family in the church’s congregation. For more information, call 336-723-7118.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. The menu will be breakfast fare, tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a tenderloin breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. The menu will include tenderloin, eggs, gravy, grits, biscuits, fruit, coffee and juice. Donations will be accepted. Tenderloin biscuits are $2.50 each or four for $9. For more information, call 336-817-2238.
