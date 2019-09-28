Special
Freedom Baptist Church, 1222 E. 14th St., Winston Salem, will have a consecration service for Bishop Elect Britt Pledger at noon today. For more information, call 570-540-9309 or email jtccrny@yahoo.com.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have T-Shirt Sunday and the last Cruise-in for Christ car show of the season beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11. Lunch will be served, after the service and will include hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue, chips, sodas, and desserts. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, the Community Clothes Closet will be open from 10 a.m. to noon today. Everyone is welcome. There are no restrictions and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:45 a.m. There will be fellowship time between Sunday school and the service. Minister Debra Berrier from Center United Methodist Church will be the guest speaker. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have one worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday to celebrate Fun on the Fifth Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Faith Stories.” Intergenerational Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual morning worship service with contemporary and traditional song selections at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Being Baptist: Religious Freedom.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, Ron Cline, a pianist and composer, will be the guest speaker at both the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. His presentation will be “A Story in Song” and will include some of his compositions At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Eric Townson, leader of the Humanism With Heart group, will speak and sing ”Humanistic Themes in Music.” At Forum at 9:15 a.m., Sue and Rich Freeman will present an illustrated talk about “Hiking the Camino de Santiago,” an ancient Christian pilgrimage route across Spain that draws hikers from across the globe. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. At 5 p.m. Sunday, “Grieving the Gun Violence in Our Community: A Service of Remembrance” will be held. There will be an evening service with Holy Eucharist and hymns/Taizé at 6 p.m. Wednesday. At 4 p.m. Oct. 6 the annual blessing of the Animals will be held. Bring cat or dog food for the Friends Pet Food Pantry.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson will be the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem will have its Missionary and Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday and will also celebrate the 62nd birthday of Pastor Paul W. Hart.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “The Blessing: Liberation.” There will be special violin and piano music. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Samuel Stevenson will conduct the service and preach. His sermon will be “Pursuing a Life of Commitment.”
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening worship service is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Small groups will resume at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, register online at www.friendsbaptist.church/groups.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville will have a service of Taize at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The service of simple and contemplative sung prayer includes Scripture readings and a time of silence. The outdoor Shallowford Labyrinth will be open for meditative walking prior to the service. A brief introduction to the sung prayers will begin at 7:25 p.m. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free lunch at noon Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 6816 Doral Drive, Tobaccoville, will begin a Bible Prophecy study, Preparing for the Coming Storm, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The study series will continue at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout the fall. For more information, call 336-983-4148, or email Macedonia-ChurchPastor@gmail.com.
Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will have a free screening of Stories Beyond Borders at 7 p.m. Thursday.
St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, 3600 Harper Road, Clemmons will have its annual Blessing of the Animals at noon Oct. 5th, rain or shine. Owners must bring their pets on a leash or in a carrier. For more information go to www.stclementsepiscopal.com or call 336-766-4323.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have Homecoming at 3 p.m. Oct. 6. The theme is Hold On. The Rev. Morgan Glenn and the congregation from Mowing Glade AME Zion Church in Charlotte will be the guests. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have Khalid and Sabeeha Rehman as guest speakers at 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Their topic will be Threading My Prayer Rug. For more information, go to www.centenary-ws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Inc., 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem will have a two night fall revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11. The guest speakers are Pastor Johnny Scott and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Bishop Phillip McCloud and Fresh Fire Worship Ministry. Transportation provided on request. For more information, call Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351.
MUSIC/DRAMA
First Baptist Church, 700 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 140th anniversary with a concert in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Oct. 4. The theme will be Celebrating 140 Years of God’s Goodness.
First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville, will have a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. It will feature The Martins. Guy Penrod will also perform. Admission is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.fccministries.com.
FUNDRAISERS
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be more than 30 vendors with items that include handmade decorations, jewelry and wreaths. Coffee, doughnuts and a hot dog lunch will be available for purchase. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper beginning at 5 p.m. today. Meal includes green beans, potato salad, slaw, bread, deviled eggs and dessert. Eat in or take out. It is sponsored by the Women’s Fellowship.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will have a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The menu will be breakfast fare, tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669.
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, will have a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Proceeds will benefit the church building fund.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4495 Kenleigh Forest Road, Tobaccoville, the Tabernacle United Methodist Men will have a chicken stew fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Eat-in and take-out are available. Eat-in includes chicken stew, dessert and drink. Take-outs include chicken stew and dessert only. The cost is $7.
Glenn View Baptist Preschool and After School, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5. Documents will be shredded on-site for $5 per banker’s-sized box or bag. Proceeds will benefit the preschool. For more information, call 336-788-2569.
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main St., Bethania, the Men’s Fellowship will have a community breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Donations will be accepted.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
FESTIVALS/BAZAARS
Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. There will be crafts, vendors and raffle prizes. Breakfast will be available.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, the Handicrafters Ministry will have a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 in the church fellowship hall. Baked goods, handmade seasonal, holiday and everyday gifts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Handicrafters Ministry. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Unity Moravian Church, 3800 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, the Women’s Fellowship will have its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Homemade Moravian chicken pies, decorative Moravian Christmas trees, art and craft creations by local artisans and church members, and homemade baked goods will be for sale. Breakfast ham and sausage biscuits and a hot dog lunch will also be available for purchase. For more information, call 336-945-3801.
