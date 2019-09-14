Special
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. today. The topic will be complicating factors. The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information, call 336-723-4531 or 336-722-5517.
Zion Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 101 N. Dunleith Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its annual Friends, Family and Community weekend today and Sunday. Today there will be games, fellowship and other activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free lunch will be served at noon. Free school supplies will be given to the children who attend. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and there will be a worship service at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food for the food pantry.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Lost and Found.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have coffee, juice and pastries served at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Child and adult Bible Time is at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual morning worship service with contemporary and traditional song selections at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Being Baptist: Church Freedom.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 9:45. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and a GriefShare program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday night activities will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King, will have Homecoming and renewal service Sunday through Wednesday. At 9:30 a.m. Sunday there will be special music by Jonathan Bledsoe. A homecoming service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Lloyd Ginns. A covered-dish dinner will follow. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be special music and testimonies by the musical group Truth be Told.” Renewal services will be at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday led by Bishop Leonard Fairley, the resident bishop of The Red Bird and Kentucky Conferences of The United Methodist Church. For more information, call 336-983-5405.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the Rev. David Calhoun, a retired Methodist minister, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be “How to Think of God,” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Gus Preschle will speak on “The Environmental Impact of Travel,” singling out the aviation industry as a fast-growing polluter. At Forum at 9:15 a.m., Jenny Bates will read from “Visitations,” her newest book of poetry. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate “Back to Church” Sunday with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. and a pot-luck luncheon immediately following.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served between Sunday school and the service. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Leading in Laughter.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen and he will preach his sermon, “Are you Hearing your Call?”
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its annual Women’s Day Sunday. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. with Deacon James Lomax teaching Sunday school. At the 10 a.m. worship service, the Rev. Tamara Kersey-Brown will bring the Women’s Day message. The theme is “Devoted Women of God — Empowering His Servants and Others.” Kersey-Brown has served as the senior pastor of Friendship in Ramseur and Maxwell Chapel in Graham AME churches.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a worship service at 10:45 a.m. There will be fellowship time between Sunday school and the service. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be “The Promise of Peace.” The Community Clothes Closet will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. Everyone is welcome. There are no restrictions and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening worship service is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a special service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to celebrate the church’s 30th anniversary.
Arcadia United Methodist Church, 117 Boulevard Road, Arcadia, will celebrate its 105th homecoming at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Special music will be provided by Marla Edwards and the Hills are Alive trio from Virginia. The speaker will be the Rev. Mitch Wilson, the senior pastor of Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Former members and guests are welcome. Lunch will follow the service. For more information, call 336-655-2395 or 336-250-7271.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its Veterans Helping Veterans Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. All veterans are invited to share their story. There will be worship, music and praise.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Winston-Salem Church of Christ, 2800 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will gather outside the church at 5 p.m. Sunday for singing, scripture reading and prayers in light of the recent fatal shooting at Silas Creek Parkway and South Main Street.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community Churches will have a free lunch at noon Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown.
Church Women United Human Rights Celebration, 11 a.m. Friday at Bethania AME Zion Church, 1705 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will honor Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, the director of Forsyth County Public Library and executive producer of the National Black Theater Festival. The Rev. Brenda McCalop will be the Bible study leader. Lunch will follow the service.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville will have a service of Taize at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. The service of simple and contemplative sung prayer includes Scripture readings and a time of silence. The outdoor Shallowford Labyrinth meditative walking prior to the service. A brief introduction to the sung prayers will begin at 7:25 p.m. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Music/Drama
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have “Because I Can, Sir!” a one-woman musical comedy by Susan Braden detailing her fight against a rare form of cancer. The production is at 3 p.m. Sunday and is part of the Arts at Ardmore Series. Admission is free.
First Baptist Church, 700 Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its annual Say It with Music concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Admission is free. For further information call 336-722-5605.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, Music@Home Concert Series and Arts at Augsburg will have Salem Bach Festival — Vespers at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. It will feature Bach Motet (BWV 230) Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden and music by J.M. Bach, Rosenmüller, and Hammerschmidt with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Salem Square, Winston-Salem, Music@Home Concert Series will have Salem Bach Festival — Mette (Matins) at 3 p.m. Sept. 22. It will feature Bach Cantata (BWV 150) Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich and music of Schütz and Erlebach with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Fundraisers
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, will have a Port-a-Pit chicken meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. The cost is $10, take out only. Proceeds will benefit the mission projects of the United Methodist Men. For more information, call 336-712-0057.
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 Academy St., Winston-Salem, will hold a To Everything There Is A Season Decor and Jewelry Sale from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 in the fellowship hall. Items for sale include wreaths, tableware, linens, silk flowers, floral arrangements, decorations and craft items. More than 200 pieces of vintage and artisan jewelry, some made by Piedmont Craftsmen artists, have been donated. For more information, call 336-723-3444.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5-12 years old.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 321 Redland Road, Advance, will have its annual Good Neighbor barbecue fundraiser Sept. 27. Barbecue will be available beside Nature’s Way, on N.C. 801. Pre-sold lunch orders may be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Bethlehem church. The 801 site will open at 10 until sold out with sandwiches, plates, and pounds. Free delivery is available for orders of four or more. Dine-in lunch is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The cost is $10 per plate, $5 per sandwich, or $15 per pound. Proceeds will benefit the community.
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. There will be more than 30 vendors with items that include handmade decorations, jewelry, and wreaths. There will also be coffee, doughnuts and a hot dog lunch for purchase. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Meal includes green beans, potato salad, slaw, bread, deviled eggs, and dessert. Eat in or take out. It is sponsored by the Women’s Fellowship.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Festivals/Bazaars
Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a community festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be Aunt B’s Bakery casseroles, crafts, a country store and live entertainment. Breakfast will be from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and will offer country ham, tenderloin, sausage, eggs, biscuits, and gravy. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be serve fish and chips, hamburgers, hot dogs and fries.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville, will have its eighth annual festival from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today. Activities include live music, crafts, classic car show, and games. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.cbcbluegrass.com.
Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. There will be crafts, vendors and raffle prizes. Breakfast will be available.
