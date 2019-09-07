Special Activities
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “A Matter of Life and Death.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have coffee, juice and pastries served at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Child and adult Bible Time is at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual morning worship service with contemporary and traditional song selections at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Being Baptist.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have a service of Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and meet the Sunday school teachers will be at 9:45. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and a GriefShare program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday night activities will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, “Music as the International Language,” will be the topic at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Rabbi Andrew Ettin will speak on “Why Don’t You Stick to Religion and Not Politics?” At Forum at 9:15 a.m., Susan Campbell, the chairwoman of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, will discuss voting issues including voter ID, poll workers, and voting-machine integrity. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served between Sunday school and the service. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Reedy Creek Baptist Church of Lexington, 600 Reedy Creek Baptist Church Road, Lexington, will have its Homecoming service Sunday. At 10 a.m., there will be a combined Sunday school and worship service with special speaker Chuck Phelps and special music by the Majesty Music Team. A covered dish lunch will be served following the service at the fellowship building.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Creativity in the Garden.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen. The sermon will be preached by the Rusty Carroll. It’s entitled “The Last Cry of Angelina Francis.”
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will hold fall revival services Sunday through Wednesday. At 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, the speaker will be the Rev. James Peoples, NAMB Send City Missionary. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the speaker will be the Rev. John Pace, Mississippi Baptist Convention. At 7 p.m. Monday, the speaker will be the Rev. Tyler Shepherd, preparing for missionary service. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the speaker will be Pastor Dewayne Lambeth, the pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, S.C. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the speaker will be Pastor Mel Winstead, the pastor of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Marshville.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. The topic will be complicating factors. The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information, call 336-723-4531 or 336-722-5517.
Zion Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 101 N. Dunleith Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its annual Friends, Family and Community weekend Sept. 14 and 15. On Sept. 14 there will be games, fellowship, and other activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free lunch will be served at noon. Free school supplies will be given to the children who attend. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and there will be a worship service at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food for the food pantry.
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its annual Women’s Day Sept. 15. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. with Deacon James Lomax teaching Sunday school. At the 10 a.m. worship service, the Rev. Tamara Kersey-Brown will bring the Women’s Day message. The theme is “Devoted Women of God — Empowering His Servants and Others.” Kersey-Brown has served as the senior pastor of Friendship in Ramseur and Max-well Chapel in Graham AME churches.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening worship service is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a special service at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 to celebrate the church’s 30th anniversary.
Arcadia United Methodist Church, 117 Boulevard Road, Arcadia, will celebrate its 105th homecoming at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 15. Special music will be provided by Marla Edwards and the Hills are Alive trio from Virginia. The speaker will be the Rev. Mitch Wilson, the senior pastor of Center United Methodist Church in Welcome. Former members and guests are welcome. Lunch will follow the service. For more information, call 336-655-2395 or 336-250-7271.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Music/Drama
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have the first concert of 2019-2020 at 4 p.m. Sunday. It will feature John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums, and Roberto Oriheula, vibraphone. The concert is titled “Constellation: Works by Bach, Corelli, Chopin, Beethoven, and Orff with a Jazzy Kick.” Admission is free with a love offering collected for the First Christian Church concert fund. A reception will follow the concert. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have “Because I Can, Sir!” a one-woman musical comedy by Susan Braden detailing her fight against a rare form of cancer. The production is at 3 p.m. Sept 15 and is part of the Arts at Ardmore Series. Admission is free.
Fundraisers
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 321 Redland Road, Advance, will have its annual Good Neighbor Port-a-Pit Barbecue fundraiser Sept. 27. Barbecue will be available beside Nature’s Way, on N.C. 801. Pre-sold lunch orders may be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Bethlehem church. The 801 site will open at 10 until sold out with sandwiches, plates, and pounds. Free delivery is available for orders of four or more. Dine-in lunch is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The cost is $10 per plate, $5 per sandwich, or $15 per pound. Proceeds will benefit the community.
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, will have a Port-a-Pit chicken meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14. The cost is $10, take out only. Proceeds will benefit the mission projects of the United Methodist Men. For more information, call 336-712-0057.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Festivals/Bazaars
Union Grove Baptist Church, 2295 Union Grove Road, in the Arcadia Community, will sponsor its 17th annual Family Fun Festival from 3 to 7 p.m. today. Area firefighters, police officers, and emergency rescue workers will be recognized as community heroes. There will be a hot-dog meal, and fair food. Activities include games, face painting, a fire truck, and gospel music. For more information or directions, call 336-764-2103 or go to www.ugbconline.com. Free.
Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a community festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14. There will be Aunt B’s Bakery casseroles, crafts, a country store and live entertainment. Breakfast will be from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and will offer country ham, tenderloin, sausage, eggs, biscuits, and gravy. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be serve fish and chips, hamburgers, hot dogs and fries.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival, 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville, will have its eighth annual festival from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities include live music, crafts, classic car show, and games. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.cbcbluegrass.com.
