Special
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its fall Victory Community Yard Sale at 8 a.m. today. Coffee, juice and pastries will be served at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Child and adult Bible Time is at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, the Community Clothes Closet will be open from 10 a.m. to noon today and Sept. 28. Everyone is welcome. There are no restrictions and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:45 a.m. There will be fellowship time between Sunday school and the service. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be “The Call from God.” For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Mike Nuckolls, the minister of Missional Engagement, will deliver a sermon entitled “Once Upon a Time ... The End.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual morning worship service with contemporary and traditional song selections at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Being Baptist: Bible Freedom.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 9:45. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. Her topic will be “A Living Legacy,” or what values do we wish to pass on to the next generation. The UU Choir will sing. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Gloria Fitzgibbon will speak on “Stumbling Upon the Sacred in Other People’s Religion.” Forum at 9:15 a.m., will be devoted to discussion of the recently published results of a survey of members’ attitudes toward the Fellowship. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a joint worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Wake Forest School of Divinity and their new dean, Jonathan Walton, in honor of the Divinity School’s 20th Anniversary. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen. The Rev. Sandra Thigpen will be the guest preacher.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening worship service is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Small groups will resume at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, register online at www.friendsbaptist.church/groups.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will observe Ushers’ Day, at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Otto Harris III and the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church of Charlotte will be the guest speaker and church.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free lunch at noon Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have the Pilgrimage to Peace speakers’ tour in the sanctuary at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Rabbi Daniel Roth, Aziz Abu Sarah, both from Jerusalem, and the Rev. Mae Cannon, the executive director of Churches for Middle East Peace will be the speakers. It is free and open to the public.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville will have a service of Taize at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. The service of simple and contemplative sung prayer includes Scripture readings and a time of silence. Outdoor Shallowford Labyrinth meditative walking prior to the service. A brief introduction to the sung prayers will begin at 7:25 p.m. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 6816 Doral Drive, Tobaccoville, will begin a Bible Prophecy study, Preparing for the Coming Storm, at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. The study series will continue throughout the fall at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, call 336-983-4148, or email Macedonia-ChurchPastor@gmail.com.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have Homecoming at 3 p.m. Oct. 6. The theme is Hold On. The Rev. Morgan Glenn and the congregation from Mowing Glade AME Zion Church in Charlotte will be the guests. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Music/Drama
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, Music@Home Concert Series and Arts at Augsburg will have Salem Bach Festival — Vespers at 7 p.m. today. It will feature Bach Motet (BWV 230) Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden and music by J.M. Bach, Rosenmüller, and Hammerschmidt with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Salem Square, Winston-Salem, Music@Home Concert Series will have Salem Bach Festival — Mette (Matins) at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will feature Bach Cantata (BWV 150) Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich and music of Schütz and Erlebach with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Fundraisers
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be more than 30 vendors with items that include handmade decorations, jewelry and wreaths. Coffee, doughnuts and a hot dog lunch will be available for purchase. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 Academy St., Winston-Salem, will hold a To Everything There Is a Season Decor and Jewelry Sale from 2 to 5 p.m. today in the fellowship hall. Items for sale include wreaths, tableware, linens, silk flowers, floral arrangements, decorations and craft items. More than 200 pieces of vintage and artisan jewelry, some made by Piedmont Craftsmen artists, have been donated. For more information, call 336-723-3444.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper from 4 to 6:45 p.m. today. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5-12 years old.
Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss St., Winston-Salem, will have a pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 336-723-7118.
Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper beginning at 5 p.m. today. Meal includes green beans, potato salad, slaw, bread, deviled eggs, and dessert. Eat in or take out. It is sponsored by the Women’s Fellowship.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Glenn View Baptist Preschool, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem, will have a children’s consignment sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4; and 8 a.m.-noon, half-price sale, Oct. 5. A large selection of children’s fall and winter clothing and shoes will be for sale. There will also be toys, games, books and furniture. Proceeds will benefit the preschool. For more information, call 336-788-2569 or email consignmentsale@glennview.org for more information.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 321 Redland Road, Advance, will have its annual Good Neighbor barbecue fundraiser Friday. Barbecue will be available beside Nature’s Way, on N.C. 801. Pre-sold lunch orders may be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Bethlehem church. The 801 site will open at 10 until sold out with sandwiches, plates, and pounds. Free delivery is available for orders of four or more. Dine-in lunch is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The cost is $10 per plate, $5 per sandwich, or $15 per pound. Proceeds will benefit the community.
Festivals/Bazaars
Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. There will be crafts, vendors and raffle prizes. Breakfast will be available.
