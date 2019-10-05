Special
St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, 3600 Harper Road, Clemmons will have its annual Blessing of the Animals at noon today, rain or shine. Owners must bring their pets on a leash or in a carrier. For more information go to www.stclementsepiscopal.com or call 336-766-4323.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have fellowship at 9:45 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. The “Just as I Am” casual service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday; a light dinner will be served at 6:20 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Centenary United Methodist Church will have “Church in the Park” at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, shelter 3. Worship will start at 11 a.m. Sunday and will include various community and church musicians. Following worship will be a picnic lunch. . For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe World Communion Sunday with services at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Sam Harrell, the CBF associate coordinator of global missions. His sermon will be “What is Communion?” Bible study is at 9:30 with an adult class option led by Harrell on “Global Mission & Global Migration” meeting in the Fellowship Hall. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a casual morning worship service with contemporary and traditional song selections at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 336-765-0150.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on ““Gospel Sense: The Joy of Taste.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The program and lunch afterward will kick off the annual stewardship drive. The Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak and the choir will present two anthems. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Ulrike Wiethaus, a Wake Forest professor professor, will present “Let’s Recapture the Full Potential of Mindfulness.” At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Ken Ostberg will lead a discussion of local, national, and international events. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. At 4 p.m. Sunday the annual blessing of the Animals will be held. Bring dog or cat food for the Friends Pet Food Pantry.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Demi McCoy of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity. Her sermon will be “What’s on Your Heart?” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will worship and celebrate world-wide Holy Communion at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Bill McElveen will provide his meditation titled “Opening my heart to Jesus”
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening worship service is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 6816 Doral Drive, Tobaccoville, is holding a Bible Prophecy study, Preparing for the Coming Storm, at 7 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the fall. For more information, call 336-983-4148, or email Macedonia-ChurchPastor@gmail.com.
Bethlehem AME Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have Homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme is Hold On. The Rev. Morgan Glenn and the congregation from Mowing Glade AME Zion Church in Charlotte will be the guests. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have Khalid and Sabeeha Rehman as guest speakers at 7 p.m. Monday. Their topic will be Threading My Prayer Rug. For more information, go to www.centenary-ws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Inc., 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem will have a two- night fall revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11. The guest speakers are Pastor Johnny Scott and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Bishop Phillip McCloud and Fresh Fire Worship Ministry. Transportation provided on request. For more information, call Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its annual Baptist Heritage Campmeeting Oct. 13-17 with Evangelist Noah Frye of Lexington. Service times will be Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. There will also be a service Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Music/Drama
First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville, will have a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. It will feature The Martins. Guy Penrod will also perform. Admission is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.fccministries.com.
Fundraisers
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, will have a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Proceeds will benefit the church building fund.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4495 Kenleigh Forest Road, Tobaccoville, the Tabernacle United Methodist Men will have a chicken-stew fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Eat-in and take-out are available. Eat-in includes chicken stew, dessert and drink. Take-outs include chicken stew and dessert only. The cost is $7.
Glenn View Baptist Preschool and After School, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon today. Documents will be shredded on-site for $5 per banker’s-sized box or bag. Proceeds will benefit the preschool. For more information, call 336-788-2569.
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main St., Bethania, the Men’s Fellowship will have a community breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Donations will be accepted.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the Maggie Styers Missionary Chapter will have a barbeque sale from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the fellowship hall. Barbeque will be sold in one-pound carryout packages with sauce for $11.
Christ Moravian Church, 919 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, the Women’s Fellowship will hold its annual Fall Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be a basement sale with such items as furniture and household goods. In the fellowship building, items will include chicken pies, baked goods, canned goods from the garden, pecans, jewelry, soaps, wreaths and crafts.
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main St., Bethania, the Women’s Fellowship will have a chicken-pie supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Eat-in or take-out are available. Plates will include chicken pie, green beans, baked apples, slaw, and dessert. There will also be a bake sale and whole chicken pies for sale. The cost is $10 for adults.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Festivals/Bazaars
Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be crafts, vendors and raffle prizes. Breakfast will be available.
Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Church pavilion.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, the women’s fellowship will have its annual fall breakfast, bake sale, raffle and holiday gift market from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19. Breakfast will be available. The cost for breakfast is $8 for adults, $3 for children, ages 6-10, and free for children 5 and under. For more information, call the church office at (336) 969-9488.
Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston-Salem, the Presbyterian Women will have a fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be holiday gifts and vendors with hand-made items. Breakfast and lunch will be available, along with a bake sale and silent auction. Proceeds will fund the Parkway Presbyterian Women’s Scholarship fund.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, the Handicrafters Ministry will have a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 in the church fellowship hall. Baked goods, handmade seasonal, holiday, and everyday gifts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Handicrafters Ministry. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Unity Moravian Church, 3800 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, the Women’s Fellowship will have its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Homemade Moravian chicken pies, decorative Moravian Christmas trees, art and craft creations by local artisans and church members, and homemade baked goods will be for sale. Breakfast ham and sausage biscuits and a hotdog lunch will also be available for purchase. For more information, call 336-945-3801.
