Special
Calvary Hill Church of Greater Deliverance, Inc., 4951 Manning St., Winston-Salem, will have a Lunch and Learn in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness month at 1 p.m. today. The speaker will be Machelle Martin from the Winston-Salem Police Department. In lieu of donations, canned goods items are requested for the community food pantry.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. There will be an evening service with Holy Eucharist and hymns/Taizé at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Who Am I?” Bible study is at 9:30. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Gospel Sense: The Power of Touch.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have fellowship at 9:45 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. The “Just as I Am” casual service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday; a light dinner will be served at 6:20 p.m. There will also be a continuing program on Revelation, with the Rev. Kerley Young. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev Lisa Schwartz will speak at both services on the topic: “We’re Loud, We’re Proud. Get Used to It,” exploring whether Pride marches, and festivals, are still relevant. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Grant Renier will discuss “Can Artificial Intelligence Be Ethical?” At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Cynthia Dodge will speak on “Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression — and the Unexpected Solutions.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, Pastor Lia Scholl will preach on “The Blessing: Belonging.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a brief service of worship at 11 a.m. Sunday led by Pastor Bill McElveen. His meditation will be “Christ’s Commission and Promise.” The service will be followed by the annual church council.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its annual Baptist Heritage Camp meeting Sunday through Thursday with Evangelist Noah Frye of Lexington. Service times will be 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. There will also be a service at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with Allen Barker of Yadkinville, Junior Sewell of Thomasville and Roger Pinnix of Kernersville. Sunday’s service will include Josh Gentle and Woodlawn Baptist Choir of High Point. Monday’s service will include Jon White and Freedom Baptist Choir of Rural Hall. Tuesday’s service will include Brandon Harrison and Freeman Street Choir of Winston-Salem. Wednesday’s service will include Mike McDaniel and Currytown Baptist Choir of Arcadia. Thursday’s service will include Don Collins of Pilot Mountain and Hilltop Baptist Choir of Thomasville. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown.
West Haven Baptist Church, 2580 Old Glory Road, Clemmons, will have a mission conference Thursday through Oct. 20. The speakers will be Dave Canady, an administrator with Baptist World Mission, Jake and Ramana Allen, appointees to Hungary, and Nathaniel and Linette Steinbart, missionaries to Kenya. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. There will be an international dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Clemmons Civic Club, 2870 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m., and worship services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will have a free hands-on workshop about rain gardens and food forests from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Participants will plant rain garden plants, sheet mulch to enhance soil, and learn what a food forest is. This is part of a series of workshops on the ethic of People Care — Earth Care — Fair Share. For more information, contact 336-602-5829.
Music/Drama
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have Iron Bell Music, a contemporary Christian group, in concert at 7 p.m. today. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets available for purchase for $15. Proceeds will provide meals for the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, will have a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. The program, “Plus de Doux,” features works by Mozart, Brahms, Rachmaninoff, and Friml performed by John Pruett, violin, and Bruce Moss, piano. A love offering to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank will be collected. A reception will follow the concert.
Fundraisers
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Items include furniture, small appliances, books, linens, glassware, and dishes.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, will hold a book sale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be more than 7,000 books of all kinds available for purchase.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, the Advent Class will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, today. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. They will unload the boxes. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or go to newphilly.org.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the Maggie Styers Missionary Chapter will have a barbecue sale from 1 to 7 p.m. today in the fellowship hall. Barbecue will be sold in one-pound carryout packages with sauce for $11.
St. Mark United Methodist Church, 9930 Baux Mountain Road, Germanton, the United Methodist Women will have a barbecue supper from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Plates are $10 and include three sides, roll, beverage and dessert. A sandwich with chips and beverage is $5. Crafts, baked and canned goods will be for sale. For information, call 336-595-8362.
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston Salem, the Men of the Church will have a spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $8 for adults and children 6-12 $4, or $25 per family. Children under 6 years old eat for free. The dinner includes spaghetti sauce with or without meat, salad, bread and dessert. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-2652.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have “The Grateful Shred” from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2. COR365, a commercial shredding company, will shred personal documents. Donations of $5 for each box or paper grocery bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. For more information call 336-723-3695.
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main St., Bethania, the Women’s Fellowship will have a chicken-pie supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Eat-in or take-out available. Plates will include chicken pie, green beans, baked apples, slaw and dessert. There will also be a bake sale and whole chicken pies for sale. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have its fall barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Dinner will include barbecue pork and chicken, all the sides and homemade desserts. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children 6-11; children 5 and under eat free. Takeout will be available. Proceeds will benefit youth activities. For more information, call 336-788-2652.
Festivals/Bazaars
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have its fall bazaar and yard sale, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Cash or checks only will be accepted.
Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will have a free block party from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?” There will be free hot dogs, beverages and healthy snacks. Activities will include games, live music, an inflatable slide, children’s book giveaway, health information, photo booth, Qigong class, and a public library booth.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, the women’s fellowship will have its annual fall breakfast, bake sale, raffle and holiday gift market from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. today. Breakfast will be available. The cost for breakfast is $8 for adults, $3 for children, ages 6-10, and free for children 5 and under. For more information, call the church office at 336-969-9488.
Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston-Salem, the Presbyterian Women will have a fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be holiday gifts and vendors with handmade items. Breakfast and lunch will be available, along with a bake sale and silent auction. Proceeds will fund the Parkway Presbyterian Women’s Scholarship fund.
Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church, 8104 Red Bank Road, Germanton, will have a fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Christ Moravian Church, 919 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, the Women’s Fellowship will hold its annual Fall Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. There will be a basement sale with such items as furniture and household goods. In the fellowship building, items will include chicken pies, baked goods, canned goods from the garden, pecans, jewelry, soaps, wreaths and crafts.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, the Handicrafters Ministry will have a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the church fellowship hall. Baked goods, handmade seasonal, holiday and everyday gifts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Handicrafters Ministry. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Halloween party Oct. 24. There will be a free pizza dinner at 5:45 p.m., games at 6:30 p.m. and trunk or treat in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 336-377-2619 or go to www.standrewsnc.org.
Unity Moravian Church, 3800 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, the Women’s Fellowship will have its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Homemade Moravian chicken pies, decorative Moravian Christmas trees, art and craft creations by local artisans and church members, and homemade baked goods will be for sale. Breakfast ham and sausage biscuits and a hot dog lunch will also be available for purchase. For more information, call 336-945-3801.
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will hold its annual fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 from 3-6 p.m. in the church parking lot. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, cupcakes, children’s games, face painting, karaoke, chili cook off and trunk-or-treat. Costumes are encouraged. Everything is free, but non-perishable canned goods for the church’s Blessing Box or a free will offering for food selections will be accepted. For more information call 336-723-3444.
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem will a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-3112.
Pfafftown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown will have a free Halloween carnival and trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Activities include giant inflatable slide, and carnival games. There will be hotdogs, cotton candy, popcorn, and trunk or treat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.