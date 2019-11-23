Special
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will open its Community Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon today. Clothing for children, teens and adults will be available. School supplies will also be available. Everyone is welcome. There are no restrictions and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. People with emergency needs for clothing should call the church at 336-766-5987.
Concord United Methodist Church, 8955 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily and hymns/Taizé will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Lamb Chops.” Bible study is at 9:30. KidNection, children’s worship service, will be held during a portion of the 10:45 service. There will be no activities Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “When Gratitude Comes Calling.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have fellowship at 9:45 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. There will be no “Just as I Am” casual service this week. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker at both services will be the Rev. Lisa Schwartz, whose talk will include ways we can slow down during the holiday season. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Grant Renier will talk about Ethics in Artificial Intelligence. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Gloria Fitzgibbon will talk about Taoism. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “How to Change a Life.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will have its annual Thanksgiving box giveaway Sunday. Boxes will be filled with traditional Thanksgiving favorites for families facing challenges or hardship during the holidays. There is a one box per household limit. To receive a Thanksgiving box, you must be in attendance Sunday at the 10 a.m. service for a voucher. The giveaway will take place after the morning worship service.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville will have a Jazz Worship Service of Praise and Thanksgiving at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Jeff Sockwell will lead the service, which will include hymns, gospel songs, and spirituals for congregation and choir. Communion will be served. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, will worship at its former location, 3002 Bon Air Ave., Winston-Salem, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Members will be received. There will be a Thanksgiving celebration, which will be followed by candle trimming for the Christmas Eve service. Pastor Bill McElveen will lead the service and preach.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons will host GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the parlor. It is open to all. No prior participation in GriefShare is required. For more information and to register, call the church office at 336-766-4631.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, will host the Konnoak Hills Community Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Sunday. An offering will be received for Sunnyside Ministry. Non-perishable food items will be collected for Christ’s Beloved Community Food Pantry. The Rev. John Rights, the pastor of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, will be the speaker.
The Clemmons Clergy Association will have its annual Thanksgiving worship service at 7 p.m. Sunday at Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The speaker will be the Rev. Kaylee Godfrey, the minister of youth and outreach at Clemmons First Baptist Church. Worshipers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for Clemmons Food Pantry or make a monetary donation to the pantry.
Parkway Presbyterian Church, Burkhead United Methodist Church, Epithany Lutheran, Peace Haven Baptist Church, and Messiah Moravian Church, will have a community Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Presbyterian, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston-Salem. The Rev. Carl L. Manuel, Jr. of Burkhead UMC will give the message. There will be a combined choir. Donations of nonperishable food for Crisis Control are requested. An offering for Speas Elementary School will be collected.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, the Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday in the church parlor.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a screening of the GriefShare video, Surviving the Holidays at 7 p.m. Monday. If you are grieving a loved one’s death, the video and GriefShare’s Holiday Survival Guide, may be helpful. For more information, call Nancy at 336-971-7275 or Ann at 434-251-0343.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown.
Advent Moravian Church, 1514 W. Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Thanksgiving lovefeast at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A band prelude will begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome and a nursery will be provided.
Hopewell Moravian Church, 701 Hopewell Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Thanksgiving Eve lovefeast at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A band prelude will begin at 7 p.m. There will be coffee, buns, music and a story for children and adults.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King, will have a free community Thanksgiving breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series, focusing on Educational Equity: Why We Can’t Wait, from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 3. The session will feature an interactive “Data Walk,” exploring and analyzing key disparities within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system compiled by Forsyth Futures. The session is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Wellness and Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; beverages and desserts are provided.
Music/Drama
Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, will have David Phelps in concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. The concert is part of Phelps’ “It Must Be Christmas Tour.” For more information, go to www.imcconcerts.com or www.davidphelps.com.Ticket information is available by calling 800-965-9324. Group ticket information is available by calling 423-218-1926.
Fundraisers
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a yard and bake sale from 7 a.m. to noon today. For more information, call 336-377-2619 or go to www.standrewsnc.org/about/events.
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road in Lewisville, will have their annual holiday/boutique sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the fellowship hall behind the church. There will be gift items, decor for holidays throughout the year. Free coffee and donuts will be available. Proceeds will benefit the building fund. For more information, call the church at 336-712-0057.
Bazaars
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2130 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Women will hold their annual fall bazaar from 8 to 11 a.m. today. There will be baked goods, large chicken pies ($10) and small chicken pies ($6) for sale. The United Methodist Men will be serving breakfast starting at 7 a.m. For more information call 336-765-8016.
Tyro United Methodist Church, 4484 S. NC 150, Tyro, the Women of Hope will have its fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon today. Tyro United Methodist Men’s barbecue sandwiches, specials, and whole butts will be available beginning at 8 a.m. A pineapple log cabin quilt, king-sized and machine quilted will be raffled off. Tickets will be available at the bazaar. The drawing will be held at noon.
