Special
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily and hymns/Taizé will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is at 9:30. Activities for children, youth and adults will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Out on a Stump.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. The “Just as I Am” casual service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday with supper served at 6:30 p.m. The second annual Christmas bazaar craft and bake sale will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. A beans and cornbread supper will be served. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will be a relaxed family time of reflecting on the season and together making “Stone Soup” for a light lunch afterward. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “The Hope of Mr. Rogers.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Bill McEveen will lead the service for the first Sunday of Advent and the Rev. Sam Stevenson will preach. His sermon will be Living with Urgency.
Mount Zion Holiness Church, 113 Mill St., Mocksville, North Carolina Area of the Northwestern District of the Holiness Church of God, Inc., quarterly meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday. Vice Bishop James Ijames is the host pastor. Bishop Designate Eugene Kirby of Bethlehem Holiness Church will be the featured speaker.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will hold its Chrismon service at 6 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.
Christ Lutheran Church, 3205 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the Advent season with the candlelit Holden Evening Prayer service at 7 p.m. each Sunday from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22. Free hot cider and pastries will be shared 30 minutes before the service. For more information, call 336-722-1732.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series, focusing on Educational Equity: Why We Can’t Wait, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The session will feature an interactive “Data Walk,” exploring and analyzing key disparities within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system compiled by Forsyth Futures. The session is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Wellness and Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; beverages and desserts are provided.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, will hold its annual Pastoral Anniversary Service for the Rev. John Mendez’s 36 years of preaching and teaching. The Rev. William J. Barber II, the senior pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, will be the guest speaker. He is also a member of the national board of the NAACP and the chairman of its Legislative Political Action Committee. The service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. The celebration will conclude with Mendez delivering his final message at the 10 a.m. worship service Dec. 15. For more information, call the church office 336-788-7023.
Music/Drama
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have The Gift of the Nutcracker, an Advent Lesson by Matt Rawle, at 9:45 a.m. each Sunday in Advent, beginning Sunday.
Home Moravian Church will have its annual Candle Tea from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 12-13 at the Single Brothers House, 600 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, in Old Salem. Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under, cash or check only. Anyone in line by 8:30 p.m. will be admitted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org.
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., will have its annual Christmas Candle Tea from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Tours will start every 15 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. Such Traditional Moravian crafts as candle making, cookie making, tin ware, and Moravian star making will be demonstrated. One of the largest Moravian stars in the Southeast will be hanging in the church sanctuary where the tours begin. A bazaar with baked goods, including chicken pies, and crafts will be sold to support the Candle Tea. Admission is free. For more information, call 336-723-3444 or visit www.ardmoremoravian.org.
Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, will have David Phelps in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. The concert is part of Phelps’ “It Must Be Christmas Tour.” For more information, go to www.imcconcerts.com or www.davidphelps.com. Ticket information is available by calling 800-965-9324. Group ticket information is available by calling 423-218-1926.
Redland Church, 137 Baltimore Road, Advance, will have performances of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens at 7 p.m. Friday and Dec. 7 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8. For more information or for free tickets, call 336-998-4226.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, will have Miracle of Jesus, a walk-through family event from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. The program is free, but space is limited and registration is required. It can be made at mtcarmelumc.org or at www.eventbrite.com.
Fundraisers
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church, the Missionary Society will have its sixth annual holiday sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 13 and 14 at the Goler Enrichment Center, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. All socks are first quality and are $1 per pair. There will also be a country store with Christmas gift and stocking stuffers. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community including the backpack program in the school system. For more information, call or text 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The menu will be breakfast fare, tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Ave., Clemmons, will have its 12th annual Christmas Treasures Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 7. There will be gently used ornaments, lights and many other holiday decorations. Proceeds will be shared with the Clemmons Food Pantry. For more information or to donate items, call 336-766-9739.
Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, the knitting ministry will have a craft sale from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
