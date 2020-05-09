St. Paul United Methodist Church will sponsor GriefCare, a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of someone close to them, at 10 a.m. today. The sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free; each is self-contained, meaning you do not have to attend the sessions in sequence. The topic will be Challenges of Grief. For more information about how to participate in this virtual GriefCare session, call 336-815-1554 or 336-817-7524.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, check the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook for messages from the Rev. Carl L. Manuel Jr. Devotionals are located under the heading “Ministries” on the website.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-through food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to https://ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org and click on media. Dennis W. Bishop, the church’s senior pastor, will deliver the message, The Grace Message, part five. There will be a Flex Friday Mini Message for Youth at noon each Friday on Facebook Live, Instagram — @firstwaughtown, and the First Waughtown website.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org. This week’s sermon by Pastor Lia Scholl is “Many (Mini) Mansions.”
Meadowview Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will have an online Sunday school class at 9:30 a.m. on its website, www.cfbctoday.org, and will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church-181602271942220. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “The Great Realization.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch and on the church’s YouTube channel. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his sermon series on Galatians with “Called by Grace.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. service Sunday. Norma Jean Wilkes, a fellowship member, will speak on Processing the Pandemic. To access the service, go to https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Welcome, will have celebrate Mother’s Day with a Cruise-In for Christ with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 a.m. Sunday. You can sit in your vehicle, properly spaced on the front lawn of the church. Lonnie and Faye Maines will perform gospel music. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
