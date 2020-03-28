Holy Family Catholic Church has canceled the shredding event scheduled for today.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church-181602271942220. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. A virtual Sunday school lesson will be available at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s website, cfbctoday.org. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown. Dennis W. Bishop, the church’s senior pastor, will deliver the message.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will celebrate Youth Sunday with an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The youth will lead the service, which will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. The message will be Two are Better Than One. The staff will also host a daily five-minute Bible Study at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Facebook page as well as on Instagram (instagram.com/ardmorebaptist). Facebook does not require an account for access to the page, however, only Instagram users can access an Instagram account. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. The service will also be available for listening by calling one of the following toll-free numbers, 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099. The meeting ID is 621-458-240. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
