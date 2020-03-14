Because of COVID-19 you may want to check with churches or groups to make activities are still happening.
Special
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, the Women of Excellence Ministry will celebrate Women’s Day today and Sunday. The theme will be “I’m More Than Purses and Pumps.” Activities will include vendors, and sessions for youth and women, Self-Care: Mind, Body, and Soul, a bonding and creative exercise in designing hats, a brunch buffet and dessert bar. There will also be musical and dance selections and a causal fashion show. The registration fee is $10. The celebration will culminate at the 10 a.m. worship service March 14 with the Rev. Tembila Covington as the guest preacher. The theme will be “Women Committed to Serving the Church and Community.” For more information, call the church office at 336-788-7023.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily, and hymns/Taize will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe the Lenten season with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “I Am the Door and the Good Shepherd.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. KidNection Children’s Worship will meet during the 10:45 service. Adult seminars and children’s activities begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., and a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “The Jesus Priorities: Spreading the Word.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting will meet in Blum Chapel at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Unprogrammed worship is at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sunday school at 9:30, and semi-programmed worship at 10:30. Kim Williams will bring the message at the 10:30 service.
Central Tabernacle Church, 715 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will have hospitality time at 9:30 a.m., Sunday school at 10 and morning worship at 11 Sunday. Pastor Sandra Bovender will continue the series, The Bible Questions. The sermon will be, How Do I Live What I’ve Learned? CT Strings will be at 4 p.m., and evening worship is at 5. For more information, call 336-788-4486.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will celebrate the third Sunday of Lent Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship is at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Vincent Howell will preach the sermon, “Seeing Life in a New Way.” The church will celebrate Holy Communion. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a Senior Study on Revelations, with the Rev. Kerley Young, will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Keely Jordan will lead a period of sharing and reflection at the early service. At 11 a.m. the Rev. Susan Archer will speak on “Raising World Citizens,” how a faith community can help grow world citizens while nurturing its children and youth. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m. Gus Preschle will present a report on the wonders of Chile and Argentina, including Patagonia and Iguazi Falls. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Sandra Thigpen will lead the service.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Community Does It.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Life Changing Transformation Church Ministries, 2001 E. 25th St., will have its annual Men’s Revival Sunday and Tuesday through Friday. The speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday is Bishop Wade Bynum of Life Changing Transformation Church Ministries. At 4 p.m. Sunday the speaker will be Michael Wood of New Bern. The speaker at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday is Willie G. Sanderfield, of Life of Christ Ministries, Highland Park, Michigan. The speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday is Bishop Steven Copeland of Tuskegee, Alabama.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have Women’s and Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Johnny L. Ruff and Goler Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church of Winston Salem will be the guests.
Genesis Victory Outreach Center, 1882 Old Hollow Road, Walkertown, will have Pastor Essie McCullough, as guest speaker at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston Salem, will have a community Lenten service at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Judith Justice from Providence Moravian Church will be the visiting minister/speaker. There will be a class for all younger children. Refreshments will be served following the service. For more information, call 336 406-8669.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. For more information, call 336-924-1479.
Goler Metropolitan Church, 1435 E. Fourth St., Winston Salem, will have a free Lunch and Learn seminar from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The speaker will be Tina Riggs Bronson, R.N., a Quality Improvement Manager for New York Community and State Plan, United Healthcare Corporation. The topic will be Strokes: “Facts, Prevention, and Care for You and Your Loved Ones.” The seminar is sponsored by the Adult Christian Education Department. For more information call Mertice Williams, the Lunch and Learn coordinator at 336-993-2237.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Lenten services at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1.
United Way Forsyth’s Department of Faith-Based Community Engagement will hold its first Faith & Fusion meeting at 9 a.m. March 24th at Grace Presbyterian Church, 3901 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem. Faith leaders and United Way funded partners will be able to meet and get information about the Place Matters initiative. Breakfast will be provided and the deadline to register is Thursday. For more information or to register email cedric.parker@uwforsyth.org.
Shiloh Lutheran Church, 703 Lewisville-Vienna Road, Lewisville, will have soup and a service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays through April 2.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, the Teens of Purpose college/career preparatory ministry will host Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. at 11 a.m. March 21. Sheriff Kimbrough will discuss The Power of a Good Name: How important it is to be a person of integrity. He will also address appropriate interaction with law enforcement. Teens and parents are invited and encouraged to attend.
Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point, will have Warrior Family chaplain training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 26 through 28. Participants will receive basic chaplain training to work with first responders. The cost is $250 for an individual and $450 for a couple. For more information or to register, go to www.wfmchaplains.org.
Music/Drama
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, will present a chamber music concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. The program will feature: Brahms’ Clarinet Trio with Charlton Holt, clarinet; Alex Johnston, cello; Robert Matthews, piano; Arias and Art Songs, sung by Carla Bowers and Callie Fleece, sopranos, and Chris Ervin, baritone. St. Timothy’s Adult Choir and Choristers will sing choral anthems, directed by Christin Barnhardt, the director of music. Admission is free. There will be a love offering and silent auction to benefit St. Timothy’s Choristers’ summer residency at Wells Cathedral. For more information, call (336) 765-0294.
Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1793 Tower Road, Thomasville, will have a concert featuring David Phelps, a Dove and Grammy award winning musician, and the Phelps Family Band, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $40 for the Artist Circle and are available at www.itickets.com. For more information, call 336-705-4412 or go to www.oakhillmemorialbaptistchurch.com.
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, will have the Craft Brothers 65th Anniversary Gospel Singing at 7 p.m. March 21st. Donations for the building fund will be accepted. Refreshments will be served following the concert.
St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1840 Butler St., Winston-Salem, will sponsor a free mini concert at 7 p.m. Friday. It will feature the “Me of Faith” of Charlotte, the Male Chorus of Saints Home United Methodist Church, Joyful Noise and others. It is open to the public.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will offer a jazz worship service of praise and prayer at 10:30 a.m. March 22. The Rev. Jeff Sockwell will lead the service, which will include communion, hymns, gospel songs, and spirituals for congregation and choir. On view on Shallowford’s Art Wall through April, works of artist Elizabeth Reid and members of the Reid family. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Fundraisers
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will sell longleaf pine needles from 8 a.m. to noon today in the church parking lot. The cost is $5 a bale, $5.50 if delivered. To order, call the church office at 336-765-8016.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4495 Kenleigh Forest Road, Tobaccoville, will have a chicken stew fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. today. The cost is $7 and includes chicken stew, dessert and drink. Eat in or take-out is available. The church will provide the take-out containers.
Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem, the preschool will have its Children’s Consignment Sale March 20-21. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. March 20; 8 a.m. to noon March 21, and will include a half-price sale. There will be a large selection of spring and summer clothes and shoes for children, toys, books and furniture. Proceeds will benefit the Glenn View Baptist Preschool. For more information, call 336-788-2569 or email consignmentsale@glennview.org.
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have its annual spring barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. March 21. There will be all you can eat pork and chicken, pintos, green beans, hush puppies, and slaw. The cost is $11 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under eat free. Eat in or take-out will be available. Proceeds will benefit youth missions. For more information, call 336-788-2652.
Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper at 5 p.m. March 28. The meal will include chicken pie, country ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw roll, desert and beverage. Eat in or take-out is available. It is sponsored by Women’s Fellowship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.