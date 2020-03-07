Special
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have revival services with Evangelist Darrell Hayes of Fayetteville, Georgia, today through Friday. Today’s service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday’s services will be at 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday services will be at 7 p.m. The following area churches and pastors will also be involved in the services, today will be Jerry Walker and Oak Level Baptist Church of Stokesdale; Monday will be Chris Simpson and Walters Grove Baptist Church of Denton; Tuesday will be Tommy Holder and Old Time Baptist Church of King; Wednesday will be David Hedrick and Promise Baptist Church of Thomasville; Thursday will be Erick Goff and Lexwin Baptist Church of Winston-Salem; Friday the Scott Agee Family will be singing. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, will have a screening of the 1925 silent movie classic “The Freshman,” starring Harold Lloyd at 7 p.m. today. There will be a live orchestral accompaniment provided by the Ivy Leaf Orchestra, under the direction of Rebecca and Eric Cook. The program is free and includes free concessions of water and popcorn. Donations will be accepted to benefit the charity work and the scholarship fund of the Central United Methodist Men. Reserved seating is available, open seating begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve your free seat, go to https://centralmovienight.org/.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily, and hymns/Taize will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe the Lenten season with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “I Am the Light of the World.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Adult seminars and children’s activities begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., and a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “The Jesus Priorities: Prayer.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will celebrate the Second Sunday of Lent Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship is at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Vincent Howell will preach the sermon, “Following the Unpredictable Path.” The church will also celebrate Holy Communion. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Riely (cq) Woosley will lead a discussion of “This I Believe” at the early service and preside at the later service featuring a panel of other members addressing that topic. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m. Keith Irwin will speak on “Artificial Intelligence: What We Shouldn’t Fear and What We Should.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem will celebrate Girl Scout Sunday at the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. The troops will participate in the service. Girl Scouts from the neighborhood are invited to attend.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Brother Bill Shields will lead the service and his message will be “Re-birth.”
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University will have a book study on “The Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in its World for our World” and a class for students and young adults sponsored by Encounter WSNC at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will be Spanish Sunday and the 11 a.m. service will be bilingual. The guest preacher will be Katrina Kniss, a first year student at Wake Forest University Divinity School. Her sermon title will be “Grace in the Space/Gracia en el espacio.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will celebrate Baptist Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The women will share testimonies and special music during the worship service.
Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have Cameron Kent as the guest speaker at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. His topic will be, “Brushes with Greatness.” Refreshments will be available following the talk.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4700 Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, will host a Community Lenten Service at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Wayne Ratcliffe from Shiloh United Methodist Church will be the visiting minister/speaker. There will be a class for all younger children, and refreshments will be served after the service. For information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. For more information, call 336-924-1479.
Ministry for Christ, 2341 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have Pastor Essie McCullough as the speaker at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more information call 336-771-2111.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Lenten services at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1.
Shiloh Lutheran Church, 703 Lewisville-Vienna Road, Lewisville, will have soup and a service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays through April 2.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series, focusing on educational equity, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The topic will be “Connecting the Dots between Latino Families & Education.” The speakers will be Oscar Santos, senior vice president and inclusion and diversity segment leader at Truist Bank; Miriam Hernandez, Latino community outreach coordinator for Crosby Scholars; and Vivian Perez Chandler, director of YMCA Latino Achievers. The session is free and open to the public, in Building B. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; beverages and desserts will be provided.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, the Women of Excellence Ministry will celebrate Women’s Day March 14 and 15. The theme will be “I’m More Than Purses and Pumps.” Activities will include vendors, and sessions for youth and women, Self-Care: Mind, Body, and Soul, a bonding and creative exercise in designing hats, a brunch buffet and dessert bar. There will also be musical and dance selections and a causal fashion show. The registration fee is $10. The celebration will culminate at the 10 a.m. worship service March 14 with the Rev. Tembila Covington as the guest preacher. The theme will be “Women Committed to Serving the Church and Community.” For more information, call the church office at 336-788-7023.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, the Teens of Purpose college/career preparatory ministry will host Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. at 11 a.m. March 21. Sheriff Kimbrough will discuss The Power of a Good Name: How important it is to be a person of integrity. He will also address appropriate interaction with law enforcement. Teens and parents are invited and encouraged to attend.
Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point, will have Warrior Family chaplain training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 26 through 28. Participants will receive basic chaplain training to work with first responders. The cost is $250 for an individual and $450 for a couple. For more information or to register, go to www.wfmchaplains.org.
Music/Drama
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Community Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. Piano students from Salem College will perform. Admission is free, a love offering will be taken for the Lister-Sink Foundation to benefit injured pianists. There will be a reception following the concert. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Home Moravian Church and the Vivaldi Project will have a concert in the Music@Home series at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Gray Auditorium at the Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. The concert will be “Discovering the Classical String Trio — The Moravian Legacy” featuring Vivaldi Project members Elizabeth Field, violin; Allison Nyquist, violin and viola; Stephanie Vial, cello. The music will be by such composers as J.C. Bach, Klauseck, Antes and others. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, will present a chamber music concert at 4 p.m. March 15. The program will feature: Brahms’ Clarinet Trio with Charlton Holt, clarinet; Alex Johnston, cello; Robert Matthews, piano; Arias and Art Songs, sung by Carla Bowers and Callie Fleece, sopranos, and Chris Ervin, baritone. St. Timothy’s Adult Choir and Choristers will sing choral anthems, directed by Christin Barnhardt, the director of music. Admission is free. There will be a love offering and silent auction to benefit St. Timothy’s Choristers’ summer residency at Wells Cathedral. For more information, call (336) 765-0294.
Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1793 Tower Road, Thomasville, will have a concert featuring David Phelps, a Dove and Grammy award winning musician, and the Phelps Family Band, at 7 p.m. March 20. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $40 for the Artist Circle and are available at www.itickets.com. For more information, call 336-705-4412 or go to www.oakhillmemorialbaptistchurch.com.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will offer a jazz worship service of praise and prayer at 10:30 a.m. March 22. The Rev. Jeff Sockwell will lead the service, which will include communion, hymns, gospel songs, and spirituals for congregation and choir. On view on Shallowford’s Art Wall through April, works of artist Elizabeth Reid and members of the Reid family. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Fundraisers
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will hold its annual pine needle sale today. Bales can picked up at the church from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Order forms can be found at burkheadumc.org under News, Forms. Bales are $5.50 each delivered and $5 each for pick up. For more information call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, will have an indoor/outdoor yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon today. Spaces are available for $20. Breakfast food, baked goods and to go chicken pies will also be sold. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a fish fry, the cost is $10 per plate. To rent a space, call 336-788-7423 and leave a call back number or email Konnoakhillsumc@Triad.twcbc.com.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will sell longleaf pine needles from 8 a.m. to noon today in the church parking lot. The cost is $5 a bale, $5.50 if delivered. To order, call the church office at 336-765-8016.
Hope Moravian Church, 2759 Hope Church Road, Winston-Salem, the Women’s fellowship will have two chicken pie sales. The first will be 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and the second will be 10 a.m. to noon April 8 in the fellowship hall. The pies are all meat and available in small ($5) and large ($10) sizes. For more information, call 336-765-8017, email hopemoraviannc@triad.rr.com or go to hopemoraviannc.org.
Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper at 5 p.m. March 14. The meal will include chicken pie, country ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw roll, desert and beverage. Eat-in or carry-out. It is sponsored by Women’s Fellowship.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4495 Kenleigh Forest Road, Tobaccoville, will have a chicken stew fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. March 14. The cost is $7 and includes chicken stew, dessert and drink. Eat in or take-out is available. The church will provide the take-out containers.
Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road, Winston-Salem, the preschool will have its Children’s Consignment Sale March 20-21. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. March 20; 8 a.m. to noon March 21, and will include a half-price sale. There will be a large selection of spring and summer clothes and shoes for children, toys, books and furniture. Proceeds will benefit the Glenn View Baptist Preschool. For more information, call 336-788-2569 or email consignmentsale@glennview.org.
Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston Salem, will have a chicken pie supper from 4 to 7 p.m. March 21. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under. Chicken pies will be for sale. Take-outs will be available.
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have its annual spring barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. March 21. There will be all you can eat pork and chicken, pintos, green beans, hush puppies, and slaw. The cost is $11 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under eat free. Eat in or take-out will be available. Proceeds will benefit youth missions. For more information, call 336-788-2652.
