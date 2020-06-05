St. Paul United Methodist Church will have “GriefCare,” a support group for persons experiencing grief due to the death of someone close to them at 10 a.m. June 13. The sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. The sessions are designed to give encouragement and support. The sessions are free and self-contained. The Journey of Grief, part one will be the topic. For information about how to participate in this virtual GriefCare session, call 336-815-1554 or 336-817-7524 before June 13.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-through food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, check the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook for messages from the Rev. Carl L. Manuel Jr. Devotionals are located under the heading “Ministries” on the website.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org and click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will resume the Grace Series. Also, he will lead worshipers in corporate communion. Everyone is encouraged to have a cracker and grape juice or other elements to partake of the Lord’s Supper.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will live stream its services each week at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. The service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Facebook account is not required to access the video. Simply scroll down for the live stream. Services can also be viewed on the Facebook page at any time. The church is also open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will have an online Sunday school class at 9:30 a.m. on its website, www.cfbctoday.org, and will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “A Little Lower than the Angels.” A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch and on the church’s YouTube channel. This year’s graduates will be recognized. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Listening for a Calling.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Rabbi Andrew Ettin will be the speaker. To attend the virtual service, go to https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, Welcome, will have services inside Sunday. The victory@am worship service will begin at 9 a.m. The youth will lead the music. There will be a worship service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Duffield. Lonnie and Faye Maines and the Victory Singers will perform gospel music. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will hold a food drive in Memory of Bobby Bond on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13. Donations may be safely dropped off in the church parking lot and will be sent to Crisis Control Ministry. Items needed include canned meats such as chicken stew, beef stew, canned potatoes, greens, and bread. Cash donations will also be accepted.
