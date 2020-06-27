Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a young adult/youth revival service at 7 p.m. today. Pastor Cogan East of Blacksburg, S.C., will be preaching. The pastor and his wife, Macalah, will sing. The services each week are being livestreamed at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. The service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Facebook account is not required to access the video. Simply scroll down for the livestream. Services can also be viewed on the Facebook page at any time. The church is also open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have services inside Sunday. The victory@am contemporary music service led by the youth is at 9 a.m. A worship service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Duffield. Lonnie and Faye Maines and the Victory Singers will perform gospel music. The Wednesday evening “Just as I Am” casual and family service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Duffield will be the teacher. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-through food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, check the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook for messages from the Rev. Carl L. Manuel Jr. Devotionals are under the heading “Ministries” on the website.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org where viewers should click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will be preaching. Members and friends of FWBC are invited to participate in a Pastor’s Drive-by Parade at the church, at 1 p.m. Sunday. Cars will begin lining up in the lower parking lot at 12:30 p.m. Youth are encouraged to make and display signs/posters and release balloons, as they greet Pastor Bishop. This is a way to honor and show appreciation to the pastor in a social distancing family reunion. Due to COVID-19, FWBC has been worshipping online since March 22.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. Sunday will be Spanish Sunday. The sermon by Pastor Lia Scholl will be “The Least of These.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will have an online Sunday school class at 9:30 a.m. on its website, www.cfbctoday.org, and will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, the Rev. Paul Ford, pastor of First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue, will speak to the forum at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the origins and current relevance of “The White Folks Project” from the 1960s. It will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. At 10 a.m. the fellowship will join congregations worldwide in attending, virtually, the service aired by the annual UUA General Assembly at https://uufws.org/virtual-sunday-worship.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:45 a.m. on the church’s YouTube channel and 10:45 a.m. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s will continue his sermon series on Galatians with “Children of God.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have a “drive-in church” at 11 a.m. Sunday. Everyone will stay in cars that will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. Pastor Vincent Howell’s sermon will be “Jesus — the Object of our Faith.” For virtual worship, search “Centenary Church Clemmons” on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-598.
The Trinity Center also known as Holy Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the 36th pastoral anniversary and retirement of Pastor Richard Miller at 11 a.m. Sunday. Minister Richard Miller Jr. will be the speaker. For more information, call the church office at 336-784-9347.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have “Messy Church” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday during the summer. It will be held in the church pavilion. There will be a free dinner and a devotional activity. Call the church at 336-788-4183 before noon each Wednesday to make a reservation. Leave a message with the number of people who will be attending. Due to COVID-19 protocols, parents/grandparents and children (if they are able) will need to wear face masks. There will be a check-in using a hand-held thermometer and a brief questionnaire. Families will be assigned to their own picnic tables and adults will need to stay with their children to help with social distancing.
Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day and food drive for Sunnyside Ministry. The events will be from 9 a.m. to noon today. Shamrock Shredding will shred documents in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag, cash or check, will be accepted. Food donations for Sunnyside Ministry will also be collected. Items that are needed include canned fruit, canned meat, cereal, and pasta.
