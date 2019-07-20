Special Activities
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Cruise-In for Christ at 5 p.m. today with concessions and gospel music. There will be coffee, juice and pastries at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, children and adult Bible Time at 10 a.m., and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
St. Peter’s World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will have The Year of the Family Conference Friday through July 28. At 7 p.m. Friday there will be “A Family Night of Celebration” featuring a local musical artist, dancers, and mime. The guest speaker will be Bishop Eugene Reeves of The Life Church, Woodbridge, Virginia. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. July 27. From 9 a.m. to noon there will be workshops for adults and children. A forum will follow the workshops. From 1 to 3 p.m. there will be family gathering with festive music, fun, food, and entertainment. The conference will conclude with will conclude with praise and worship at 9:30 a.m. July 28. Bishop James C. Hash, Sr., the pastor at St. Peter’s, will bring the word. The conference is free and open to the public. Online registration is available at https://spwoc.breezechms.com/form/8432f0 or by calling 336-650-0200.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Mike Nuckolls, the minister of missional engagement, will lead in a service of prayer. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. with two additional July Bible study options in the fellowship hall. The Wednesday summer Bible series will meet at 5:15 p.m. in fellowship hall B. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sun-day. The Rev. Kaylee Godfrey will preach on “Hospitality in Busyness or Stillness.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by Evangelist Bruce Frye as the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served between Sunday school and the service. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be Hector Sintim. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Michael Hooper will be the guest preacher and his sermon will be “The Good Book.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, Joe O’Donnell, a UU and seminarian, will be the guest speaker at the 10:30 a.m. worship service, Sunday. His topic, “A Pilgrim’s Journey,” will reflect on his walk along the Camino de Santiago with his wife earlier this summer. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Lucas Johnston will speak on “Religion, Spirituality, and the Environment.” At Forum at 9:15 a.m., UU Don Woodward will speak on “How to Save the Planet from Climate Denial.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by a worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. During the morning service the youth will tell about their experiences on their recent mission trip to Costa Rica. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A vacation Bible school will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for the Karenni people with a special service for adults at the same time. At 7 p.m. July 27 there will be a video on the struggles of the Karenni. For more information, go to www.friendsbaptist.church or call 336-760-3533.
St. Philips Moravian Church, will have a worship service and a service of Holy Communion at 11 a.m. at 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. The Rev. Bill McElveen will lead the service and preach on “Two Pictures of God--present at Burning Bushes and Barren Trees.”
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will host the 153rd annual session and youth camp of the Rowan Baptist Association Sunday through Thursday. For more information, call Rodney McCormick at 336-788-0515.
Greater Faith Tabernacle Church, 5056 Butterfield Drive, Winston-Salem, will have Pastor Essie C. McCullough as guest speaker at 4 p.m. Sunday. The church is the former Scales Chapel. For more information, call 336-771-2111.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have its Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group at 2 p.m. Monday in the church parlor. For more information, call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., F.L.A.M.E., (Faith Love Anointed Ministry Elite) will have Outside These 4 Walls Youth Day in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 at the Sedge Garden Recreation Center, 401 Robbins Road. There will be activities for all ages including praise and worship, games, splash pad and fellowship. Free. For more information, call 336-833-4208 and leave a message.
United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 450 Metropolitan Drive, Winston-Salem, the Stephen Ministry will begin its next 13-week sessions of Griefshare and Divorce Care Aug. 5. They will be held on Mondays. Griefshare will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and Divorce Care will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes work book, materials and refreshments. Scholarships and childcare are available on request. Online registration and more information, are available at www.ummbc.org, or call the church office at 336-761-1358.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is now accepting applications for after-school care for rising kindergartners through fifth-graders for fall 2019. The program serves Kimmel Farm and Flat Rock school areas. For more information, call 336-788-4183 or go to mtcarmelumc.org.
Fundraisers
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its semi-annual sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be a huge selection of packaged first quality, name brand socks. All socks are $1 a pair. There are special discounts for multiple quantities purchased. Sponsored by the Goler Memorial Parent Body Missionary Society. The proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community. For more information, call 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
Music/Drama
Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have the Craft Brothers 64th Anniversary Singing at 7 p.m. today. The public is invited. Refreshments will follow.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will be the host for the Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: Christmas in July, at 7 p.m. Monday. The program will include Henry Tysinger, Susan Orgain, and Reid Gilliam playing the Reuter Organ at Ardmore Baptist. Free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SoundsofSummerWS/.
Vacation Bible School
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad Street, Rural Hall, will have vacation Bible school for children with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and VBS from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. The theme is “You Have Been Drafted To God’s Team”—a sports theme. Activities will include Bible lessons, crafts and games. For more information, or to register, call 336-969-9488.
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27. The theme will be “Rolling River Rampage.” Online registration forms are available at www.mizpahmoravianchurch.org.
Higher Ground Baptist Church, 163 Gene Hege Road, Lexington, the Churchland/Tyro area, will have vacation Bible school for children ages 3 (potty trained) through 18 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. July 28th through Aug. 1. Registration and supper for the participants is at 6 p.m. The theme is “Giddyup Junction — Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers.” There will be Bible lessons, songs, puppet skits, crafts and games. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/higher-ground-baptist-church.