Special Activities
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have coffee, juice and pastries at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, children and adult Bible Time at 10 a.m., and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul Mullen will be the guest speaker. His sermon will be “Widening our Horizons.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. with two additional July Bible study options in the fellowship hall. The Wednesday Summer Bible Series will meet at 5:15 p.m. in fellowship hall B. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Marks of a Healthy Church — Change & Adaptability 2.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship services at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be a “Giddy-Up Good Time” at vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities include classes for children ages 4-11 with songs, games, crafts, and Bible lessons. Bible study will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, but there will be no Wednesday youth meeting. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served between Sunday school and the service. Pastor Vincent Howell will preach on “Our Very Present Help.” For more information, call 336-766-5987.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be an evening prayer service with Eucharist at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. David Hirano will be the guest preacher and the sermon will be “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the Rev. Kimberley Debus will be the guest speaker at the 10:30 a.m. worship service, Sunday. Her topic will be sources of wisdom in popular culture — movies and television shows. At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Professor Hannah Hardgrave will explore the hostility to abortion in a talk titled “Pro-Lifers: Whatever Are They Thinking and Feeling?” At Forum at 9:15 a.m., UU Barrie Howard will lead a discussion of current event. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, will have a worship service and a service of Holy Communion at 11 a.m. at 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. The services will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen and Sisters Safie Briama and Donna Hurt addressing “Our Mission in Sierre Leone.”
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
The New Birth Worship Center, 1033 Newbirth Drive, East Bend will have its Revive Us Again 2 Day Women’s Conference at 10 a.m. today. The speaker will be Ammie Bouwman, the founder of For His Glory Ministry from Hamilton, Michigan. The conference is free. A nonperishable food item to support the food pantry is requested. For more information, call 336-699-3583 or go to www.newbirthworshipcenter.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. today. The topic will be “WHY?” The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information, call 336-723-4531 or 336-722-5517.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have David Fullerton, the National Field Director of Hope of Israel Baptist Missions, at 11 a.m. Sunday. He will do a Pass-over demonstration celebrating our Judeo-Christian Heritage. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Saints Assembly, 4715 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. At 4 p.m. Sunday, the Saints of Worship Choir will celebrate its seventh anniversary.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Cancer Companions at 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Cancer Companions Devotional at 10:30 a.m. Monday. This is a support group for those in the cancer journey and their caregivers as well, that is focused on God. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will host the 153rd annual session and youth camp of the Rowan Baptist Association July 21-25. For more information, call Rodney McCormick at 336-788-0515.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., F.L.A.M.E., (Faith Love Anointed Ministry Elite) will have Outside These 4 Walls Youth Day in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 at the Sedge Garden Recreation Center, 401 Robbins Road. There will be activities for all ages including praise and worship, games, splash pad and fellowship. Free. For more information, call 336-833-4208 and leave a message.
United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 450 Metropolitan Drive, Winston-Salem, the Stephen Ministry will begin its next 13-week sessions of Griefshare and Divorce Care Aug. 5. They will be held on Mondays. Griefshare will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and Divorce Care will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes work book, materials and refreshments. Scholarships and childcare are available on request. Online registration and more information, are available at www.ummbc.org, or call the church office at 336-761-1358.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is now accepting applications for after-school care for rising kindergartners through fifth-graders for fall 2019. The program serves Kimmel Farm and Flat Rock school areas. For more information, call 336-788-4183 or go to mtcarmelumc.org.
Fundraisers
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main St., Bethania, the Men’s Fellowship will have a community breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. today. Donations will be accepted.
Christ Moravian Church, 919 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will have a pop up yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Vendor set up begins at 7 a.m. The cost is $10 for a 10-foot by 18-foot space. Sausage biscuits for breakfast and hot dogs for lunch will be available. For more information or to reserve a space, call 336-722-2007. The yard sale is sponsored by the Christian Education Committee and will benefit committee projects. The rain date is July 20.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church, 630 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its semi-annual sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and July 20. There will be a huge selection of packaged first quality, name brand socks. All socks are $1 a pair. There are special discounts for multiple quantities purchased. Sponsored by the Goler Memorial Parent Body Missionary Society. The proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community. For more information, call 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.
Music/Drama
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will be the host for the Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: Christmas in July, at 7 p.m. July 22. The program will include Henry Tysinger, Susan Orgain, and Reid Gilliam playing the Reuter Organ at Ardmore Baptist. Free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SoundsofSummerWS/.
Vacation Bible School
Trinity United Methodist Church will have vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at King Recreation Acres, 107 White Road, King. It is for children 3 years to fifth grade. For more information, or to register, call the church at 336-983-5405.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Farm 2 Table Day Camp for rising first- through eighth-graders. The camp will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The camp will be led by staff from the local agricultural extension, 4-H offices and farmers. After-camp care is available from 3 to 6 p.m. for an additional fee for children enrolled in the program. To register, go to mtcarmelumc.org. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will hold its annual vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The theme is “An Old School VBS for a New Generation.” Classes for people 2-year-old through adults are available.
Union Hill Baptist Church, 8494 Lasater Road, Clemmons, will have vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The theme is “In the Wild!” It is open to children from birth through completed fifth grade. A free meal will be provided each night at 6. To register, go to www.uhnow.org. For more information, call 336-766-8317.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad Street, Rural Hall, will have vacation Bible school for children with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and VBS from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 21 through July 25th. The theme is “You Have Been Drafted To God’s Team”—a sports theme. Activities will include Bible lessons, crafts and games. For more information, or to register, call 336-969-9488.
Higher Ground Baptist Church, 163 Gene Hege Road, Lexington, the Churchland/Tyro area, will have vacation Bible school for children ages 3 (potty trained) through 18 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. July 28th through Aug. 1. Registration and supper for the participants is at 6 p.m. The theme is “Giddyup Junction — Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers.” There will be Bible lessons, songs, puppet skits, crafts and games. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/higher-ground-baptist-church.