Special Activities
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, the Community Clothes Closet will be open from 10 a.m. to noon today. Everyone is welcome. There are no restrictions and all items are offered at no cost. Donations will be accepted. People with emergency needs for clothing should call the church at 336-766-5987. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a worship service at 10:45 a.m. There will be fellowship time between Sunday school and the service. Vincent Howell, the pastor, will present the third part of his series, “Our Very Present Help.”
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have a Cruise-In for Christ at 5 p.m. today with concessions and gospel music. There will be coffee, juice and pastries at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, children and adult Bible Time at 10 a.m., and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11. The “Just as I Am” casual service will begin at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with dinner. A Bible service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
St. Peter’s World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will have The Year of the Family Conference today and Sunday. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. today. From 9 a.m. to noon there will be workshops for adults and children. A forum will follow the workshops. From 1 to 3 p.m. there will be a family gathering with festive music, fun, food and entertainment. The conference will conclude with praise and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Bishop James C. Hash Sr., the pastor at St. Peter’s, will bring the word. The conference is free and open to the public. Online registration is available at https://spwoc.breezechms.com/form/8432f0 or by calling 336-650-0200.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Andy Jung, the associate executive coordinator for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina, will be the guest speaker and will preach about “Stepping into Their Shoes.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. with two additional July Bible study options in the fellowship hall. The Wednesday summer Bible series will meet at 5:15 p.m. in fellowship hall B. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Love Came Down.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, will have services of Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Morning fellowship will be at 9:30 in the family life center and Sunday school will be at 10. For more information, call 336-722-8144 or go to www.alcws.org.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Following each service there will be a reception honoring Associate Pastor Rev. Patrick McElwaine. He will begin serving a PCUSA congregation in Potomac, Md., next month. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org.
Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services Sunday. Aaron Cruse, a missionary, will be the guest speaker at the evening service. Bible study and youth meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-945-3944 or go to www.templebaptistchurch.info.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be Hector Sintim. There will be an evening prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Laura Wind will be the guest preacher. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service, Sunday. She has titled her sermon “Jesus, Lost and Found.” At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Truman Dunn, who’s active with Better Angels and Living Room Conversations, will speak on “Can Liberals and Conservatives Find Any Common Ground?” At Forum at 9:15 a.m., members Rich and Sue Freeman will describe their adventure “Sea Kayaking Glacier Bay Alaska.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by a worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. At 7 p.m. today there will be a video on the struggles of the Karenni. For more information, go to www.friendsbaptist.church or call 336-760-3533.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will be led by Pastor Bill McElveen and the message by Bishop Sam Gray will provide updated information about Moravian missions in Cuba, Central and South America.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, has worship and prayer services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. There are also services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The Living Prayer Room is open Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 336-788-4183.
Greater Faith Tabernacle Church, 5056 Butterfield Drive, Winston-Salem, will have Pastor Essie C. McCullough as guest speaker at 4 p.m. Sunday. The church is in the former Scales Chapel. For more information, call 336-771-2111.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., F.L.A.M.E., (Faith Love Anointed Ministry Elite) will have Outside These 4 Walls Youth Day in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sedge Garden Recreation Center, 401 Robbins Road. There will be activities for all ages including praise and worship, games, splash pad and fellowship. Free. For more information, call 336-833-4208 and leave a message.
Holy Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway will have its annual church celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Aug. 4. The ministry will be celebrating its 83rd church anniversary. Minister Jonathan Samuels from Winston-Salem will be the anniversary speaker. For more information, call 336-784-9347.
United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 450 Metropolitan Drive, Winston-Salem, the Stephen Ministry will begin its next 13-week sessions of Griefshare and Divorce Care Aug. 5. They will be held on Mondays. Griefshare will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and Divorce Care will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes work book, materials and refreshments. Scholarships and childcare are available on request. Online registration and more information, are available at www.ummbc.org, or call the church office at 336-761-1358.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is now accepting applications for after-school care for rising kindergartners through fifth-graders for fall 2019. The program serves Kimmel Farm and Flat Rock school areas. For more information, call 336-788-4183 or go to mtcarmelumc.org.
Fundraisers
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will have a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The menu will be breakfast fare, tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $7 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have a Moravian Square Market on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be local produce, crafts and other items. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Music/Drama
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will host Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: Inspired by the Baroque at 7 p.m. Aug. 4. The program will be presented by Matthew Bacon, Andrew Jacob, and Dreama Lovitt on the Noack Organ. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SoundsofSummerWS/.
Vacation Bible School
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The theme will be “Rolling River Rampage.” Online registration forms are available at www.mizpahmoravianchurch.org.
Higher Ground Baptist Church, 163 Gene Hege Road, Lexington, the Churchland/Tyro area, will have vacation Bible school for children ages 3 (potty trained) through 18 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Registration and supper for the participants is at 6 p.m. The theme is “Giddyup Junction — Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers.” There will be Bible lessons, songs, puppet skits, crafts and games. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/higher-ground-baptist-church.
Pfafftown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have a free vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3. The theme will be VBS Camp Discovery! The Storytelling Tree Bible Adventure and Fun Festival. It is for children pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Lunch will be provided. For more information, or to register, call 336-692-5214.