St. Paul United Methodist Church will have “GriefCare,” a support group for persons experiencing grief due to the death of someone close to them, at 10 a.m. today. The sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. The sessions are designed to give encouragement and support. The sessions are free and self-contained. The topic will be The Journey of Grief, part two. For information about how to participate in this virtual GriefCare session, call 336-723-4531.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have services inside Sunday. The victory@am contemporary music service led by the youth is at 9 a.m. A worship service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Duffield. Lonnie and Faye Maines, Nancy Bullard, and the Victory Singers will perform gospel music. The Wednesday evening “Just as I Am” casual and family service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Duffield will be the teacher. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-through food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, welcomes the Rev. Julie O’Neal as its new minister. Check the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook for a recording of the service. Devotionals are under the heading “Ministries” on the website.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Pastor Dr. Dennis W. Bishop will continue on The Grace Message.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have a “drive-in church” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone will stay in cars that will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be, “Nothing Shall Separate Us — Experiencing the Closeness of Christ.” For online worship, search “Centenary Church Clemmons” on YouTube.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. Sunday will be Spanish Sunday. The sermon by Pastor Lia Scholl will be “Skillbuilding for the Apocalypse.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will have an online Sunday school class at 9:30 a.m. on its website, www.cfbctoday.org, and will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. https://uufws.org/virtual-Sunday-Service.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his sermon series on Galatians with “Mama Paul.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, services each week are livestreamed at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. The service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Facebook account is not required to access the video. Simply scroll down for the livestream. Services can also be viewed on the Facebook page at any time. The church is also open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
