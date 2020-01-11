Special
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. today. The topic will be “Heaven.” The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information about the meetings, call 336-723-4531 or 336-815-1554.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe New Consecration Sunday with one service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Remember Your Baptism.” Adult seminars and mission classes for children and youth begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. Larry Hovis of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship will speak. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be, “Being about Our Father’s Business.” There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. The “Just as I Am” casual service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday; dinner is served at 6:20 p.m. A children’s program, Armor of GOD, with Tamara Koontz will be Wednesday. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 11 a.m. Sunday; the Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak her farewell. A reception will follow the service. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Charles Freeman, a certified financial adviser, will speak on “Investing in Your Beliefs: An Overview of Socially Responsible Investing.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon series is based on Star Wars. Her sermon will be “A Healing Hand.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will begin a 13-week series of Griefshare, at 7 p.m. Monday. For more information, call 336-971-7275.
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its annual Family and Friends Day Jan. 19. Church school will be at 8:45 a.m. At 10 a.m. the celebration begins. The speaker will be the Rev. Nancy F. Reese Crews, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy chaplain corps. Lt. Crews is an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church (Third District, West Virginia Annual Conference).
Music/Drama
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a free community concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. Alicia Reid, voice and harp and Niles Loughlin, clarinet, will perform works by Parker, Vaughn Williams, Satie, Persichetti and others. A love offering to benefit a local charity will be collected. A reception in Taylor Hall will follow the performance.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will present the 33rd season of Shallowford Series Concerts. The concerts are in collaboration with the UNC School of the Arts. The first concert will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 19. It’s titled “Last Expressions” and presents the UNCSA String Quartet performing the two final string quartets by Franz Josef Haydn and Felix Mendelssohn. Performers are Luca Kevorkian, violin; Bella Ward, violin; Julian Smart, viola; and Adithya Muralidharan, cello.
The Music@Home Concert Series will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration concert, Songs of Peace Strength and Comfort at 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. It will feature Jarae Payton, soprano and UNCSA alumna, and Myron Brown, piano and associate professor of music at Winston-Salem State University. Free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Grace Presbyterian Church, 3901 Carver School Road, will host the 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Concert at 4 p.m. Jan. 19. The Twin City Choristers will perform. Admission is free; an offering will be received during the intermission. A reception will follow the concert. For more information, call 336-725-4105.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.