Special
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily and hymns/Taizé will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have one service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Darren Youngstrom’s sermon will be “Moment to Movement.” Adult seminars and mission classes for children and youth begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its annual Family and Friends Day Sunday. Church school will be at 8:45 a.m. At 10 a.m. the celebration begins. The speaker will be the Rev. Nancy F. Reese Crews, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy chaplain corps. Lt. Crews is an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church (Third District, West Virginia Annual Conference).
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Rick Hughes of the N.C. Baptist State Convention will be the speaker. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program, Armor of GOD, with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have two services Sunday. At 9:15 a.m. Anne Murray will lead a reflective service, “Go in Peace, Create Peace.” At the 11 a.m. traditional worship, Trilight, a musical trio from the Eno River congregation will present a program of music and readings. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Rosemary Wyman, a retired Hospice CNA, will present “Share the Care: How to Organize a Group to Care for Someone Who Is Critically Ill.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon series is based on Star Wars. Her sermon will be “The Belonging You Seek.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Sandra Thigpen will lead the service. Her sermon will be, “Give the Great Commission.”
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville will celebrate Baptist Men’s Day Jan. 26th. The Baptist Men will serve breakfast from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Sunday school and the 11 a.m. worship service led by the men will follow.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, the Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 in the church parlor.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its 2020 Prayer, Praise and Worship Fellowship Service” at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. The speaker will be : Apostle Gloria Lindsey and Shondo Faith Deliverance Ministry will be the guests. Refreshments will be served following the service. For more information or to arrange transportation, call Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.
Music/Drama
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will present the 33rd season of Shallowford Series Concerts. The concerts are in collaboration with the UNC School of the Arts. The first concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s titled “Last Expressions” and presents the UNCSA String Quartet performing the two final string quartets by Franz Josef Haydn and Felix Mendelssohn. Performers are Luca Kevorkian, violin; Bella Ward, violin; Julian Smart, viola; and Adithya Muralidharan, cello.
The Music@Home Concert Series will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration concert, Songs of Peace Strength and Comfort at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. It will feature Jarae Payton, soprano and UNCSA alumna, and Myron Brown, piano and associate professor of music at Winston-Salem State University. Free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Grace Presbyterian Church, 3901 Carver School Road, will host the 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Twin City Choristers will perform. Admission is free; an offering will be received during the intermission. A reception will follow the concert. For more information, call 336-725-4105.
Fundraiser
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will have a bingo party from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 25 in the fellowship hall. Prizes for all ages will be available for the winners. Beverages and snacks will be sold and a donation for bingo cards will be accepted. For more information, call 336-723-3444.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.