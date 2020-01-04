Special
New Hope AME Zion Church, 7000 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will continues its seven nights of “Spiritual Renewal,” at 2 p.m. today there will be a singing program with various groups. At 3 p.m. Sunday the speaker will be the Rev. James Grant. At 7 p.m. Monday the speaker will be Rev. Sherise Lindesay, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the speaker will be the Rev. Tyquan Alston.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Gifts Fit for a King,” Bible study will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. New adult seminars and mission activities for children and youth begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “Getting a Realignment.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 Sunday. The “Just as I Am” casual service will resume Jan. 8. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the Rev. Lisa Schwartz will speak at the Awake Service at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The topic for her next-to-last service as the Fellowship’s settled minister will be change and transition. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Bob Feikema, president and CEO of Family Services, will speak on “The Pre-K Priority: Building the Foundation for the Future of Forsyth County.” At Explorations at 9:15 a.m., Gloria Fitzgibbon and Pam Lepley, director of religious education, will discuss “Spiritual Development” as a Fellowship goal. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon series is based on Star Wars. Her sermon will be “Radical Discipleship: There is No Try.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will will observe Epiphany at its 11 a.m. service Sunday. The Rev Bill McElveen will lead the service and officiate in the celebration of Holy Communion. His message will be centered on the Epiphany.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall. Local business leaders, Randall and Claire Tuttle, and Drew Hancock, will talk about how educational equity is “not enough” without addressing the broader racial inequities throughout our community. The session is free and open to the public. Beverages and desserts will be provided.
Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, will have GriefShare sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sechrist Building, brown building in parking lot. No child care will be provided.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 11. The topic will be “Heaven.” The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information about the meetings, call 336-723-4531 or 336-815-1554.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will begin a 13-week series of Griefshare, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. For more information, call 336-971-7275.
Music/Drama
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will present Randall Thompson’s The Nativity According to St. Luke at 5 p.m. today. Admission is free, but a love offering will be collected.
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a free community concert at 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Alicia Reid, voice and harp and Niles Loughlin, clarinet will perform works by Parker, Vaughn Williams, Satie, Persichetti and others. A love offering to benefit a local charity will be collected. A reception in Taylor Hall will follow the performance.
Grace Presbyterian Church, 3901 Carver School Road, will host the 24nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Concert at 4 p.m. Jan. 19. The Twin City Choristers will perform. Admission is free; an offering will be received during the intermission. A reception will follow the concert. For more information, call 336-725-4105.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.