St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. today. The topic will be “What Do I Live for Now?.” The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information about the meetings, call 336-723-4531 or 336-815-1554.
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will host “Stitching Together Inspiration and Hope — The Amazing Quilt Work of the Youth” of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, from noon to 4:30 p.m. today. The program showcases the work of imprisoned young men. On Sunday, the Men of the Church will lead the 10 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will be at 8:45 a.m., Deacon James Lomax will teach. The speaker for the day will be Nigel Alston, a nationally-known speaker and teacher.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 13th church anniversary during February with special services and speakers. The service times and dates are: 4 p.m. Sunday the speaker will be Pastor Rochelle Richardson of Restoration Christian Fellowship in Winston-Salem; 7 p.m. Wednesday the speaker will be Apostle Gloria Samuels of Great Commission Community Church in Winston-Salem; 4 p.m. Feb. 16 the speaker will be Pastor Deon Clark of Equation Church in Greensboro; 4 p.m. Feb. 23 the speaker will be Apostle Derrick Kelly of Kingdom Impact in Lexington.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily, singing and silence will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The focus will be on missions and there will be “Stories of Missions” from various groups. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. and CBF missionaries Gennady and Mina Podgaisky. There will be a missions fair in the lobby with information about mission groups from Ardmore. Adult seminars and mission classes for children and youth begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “The Jesus Priorities: Love.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. +
The Rev. Vincent Howell, pastor, will present part two of the sermon series, “Doing What Jesus Told us to Do,” focused on trusting Jesus. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting meets in the Blum Chapel at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Unprogrammed worship is at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sunday school at 9:30, and semi-programmed worship at 10:30. The Rev. Dr. Amy Rio will bring the message at the 10:30 service.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. John Saxon, speak at both services. His subject will be “What Comes After Disappointment?” At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Molly Diggins, the retired director of the N.C. chapter of the Sierra Club, will reflect on her 22 years in that post and expectations about the future of the environment in our state. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. will worship at 11 a.m., Sunday. The Rev. David Marcas will lead the service. His sermon will be, “To be the Word and Witness.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University will have a book study on “The Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in its World for our World” and a class for students and young adults sponsored by Encounter WSNC at 10 a.m. Sunday. A worship service will follow at 11. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “I Shall be Made Well.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. each Tuesday in February at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. For more information, call 336-924-1479.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will have its annual Valentine’s Day banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. Dinner will be followed by a program by Minor Variations, an acapella group from Wake Forest University. Nonmembers are invited to attend. Reservations may be made by calling 336-765-6590, ext. 3.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King, will have a church supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The menu will include chicken pie, green beans, mashed potatoes, baked apples, rolls and homemade desserts. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under eat for free.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have a violin concert at 3 p.m. Sunday featuring Kevin Lawrence from the UNC School of the Arts. Dmitri Shteinberg will accompany him. A love offering will be taken. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, in collaboration with the UNC School of the Arts, will begin its 33rd season of the Shallowford Series Concerts at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 with “The Pluck of the Draw,” a concert featuring classical and contemporary works by Manuel Ponce, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, J.K Mertz, and others performed by guitarists Nicolas Mayers, Alexis Ward and Long (Harry) Ngo. Free. A reception will follow. An art exhibit by Betty Tysor is on display through February.
Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a tenderloin breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. today. The menu will include tenderloin, eggs, gravy, grits, biscuits, fruit, coffee and juice. Donations will be accepted. Tenderloin biscuits are $2.50 each or four for $9. For more information, call 336-817-2238.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a Valentine’s themed spaghetti dinner, with a salad bar and homemade desserts from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. The cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children 6-10 and children under 6 are free. Take-outs are available. Proceeds will benefit church and mission projects.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have a spaghetti luncheon fundraiser sponsored by the youth following the 11 a.m. worship service Feb. 16th. Proceeds will benefit the youth summer camp.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, will have an indoor/outdoor yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 7th. Spaces are available for $20. Breakfast food, baked goods and to go chicken pies will also be sold. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a fish fry, the cost is $10 per plate. To rent a space, call 336-788-7423 and leave call back number or email Konnoakhillsumc@Triad.twcbc.com.
