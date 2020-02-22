Special
Centenary United Methodist Church Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will open its Community Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon today. There are no restrictions, everyone is welcome to participate. Clothes and shoes for kids, teens and adults will be available. If someone needs a suit for a job interview, there are also a few suits. Donations can also be dropped off at the same time. Those with emergency needs for clothing should call the church at 336-766-5987. The clothing giveaway is in collaboration with the Interfaith Alliance of Clemmons and Lewisville.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily, and hymns/Taize will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Steven Porter, the CBF coordinator of Global Missions, will speak about “God’s Will: New Challenges.” There will be an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “The Jesus Priorities: Healing.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Riley Woosley will lead the early service, an hour of reflection and sharing. At the 11 a.m. traditional service, the Rev. Thomas Mann, the retired minister of Parkway United Church of Christ, will offer an essay on wintry spirituality. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m. Herman Krauland will review The Second World Wars by Victor Davis Hanson. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Salem Creek Friends Meeting, 3151 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, (Bridges Church campus), will follow an hour of unprogrammed worship at 10 a.m. with consideration of the life of Mary Fisher, an early Quaker traveling minister. There is an optional preparation at www.friendsjournal.org/mary-fisher/. Discussion will begin with Fisher’s visit to Turkey.
Union Chapel AME Zion Church, 4329 Sowers Road, Linwood, will observe Steward and Trustee Day Sunday. The 11 a.m. message will be from the Rev. Michael Frencher Jr., the pastor of Union Chapel. The 3 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Dairl Scott Jr., the pastor of Center Grove AME Zion Church, Tobaccoville.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, in celebration of Black History Month, will welcome the Rev. Timothy Fitzgerald, the minister of New Goshen United Methodist Church in Greensboro to the pulpit as guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Samuel Stevenson will lead the service. His sermon will be, “Visions of a better place.”
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University will have a book study on “The Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in its World for our World” and a class for students and young adults sponsored by Encounter WSNC at 10 a.m. Sunday. A worship service will follow at 11. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon for Transfiguration Sunday will be “Take a Picture...It Will Last Longer.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, will have the Rev. Luke Powery, the dean of Duke University Chapel and an associate professor of homiletics at Duke Divinity School, as its 2020 Mullin Forum speaker. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Powery will preach the sermon. At 9:30 a.m. Monday he will lead a workshop on “Living the Questions of the Bible” for pastors, Christian educators and others in church leadership roles. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the Welcome Center. The cost is $25 and includes continental breakfast and lunch. Register for the workshop at fpcgreensboro.org/mullinforum.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
New Hope AME Zion Church, 7000 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will celebrate its 137th church anniversary Sunday. The Rev. Dairl L. Scott Sr. will deliver the 11 a.m. message. The speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Billy H. Casey and his church family from New Zion Baptist Church in Linwood. Dinner will be served with the guest and guest church. For more information, call 336-945-9083.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 13th church anniversary during February with its final special service and speaker at 4 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Apostle Derrick Kelly of Kingdom Impact in Lexington.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. For more information, call 336-924-1479.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate Ash Wednesday with a pancake supper at 6 p.m. Wednesday and a service at 7 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling 336-765-6590, ext. 3.
Shiloh Lutheran Church, 703 Lewisville-Vienna Road, Lewisville, will have a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the education building. At 7 p.m. Wednesday there will be an Ash Wednesday service in the sanctuary. At 6:30 p.m. there will soup and service in the education building.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. There will be Lenten services at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 4 through April 1.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem, will have its February Faith and Justice program from 12:15 to 1:15 Thursday in the Calhoun Room. The speaker will be Richard Groves, the former pastor of Wake Forest Baptist Church and a professor of religion and philosophy. His topic will be “Things I Never Heard a White Person Say.” The program is free and participants may bring lunch. Beverages will be provided. For more information, call 336-918-7839 or go to https://stpaulswinstonsalem.org/category/allposts/.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will offer a service of Taizé Prayer for the Time of Lent at 7:30 p.m. March 1. An introduction to the sung prayers will begin at 7:25 p.m. The service will include the sung prayers of the Community of Taizé, scripture readings, and a time of silence. The Shallowford outdoor Labyrinth will be open for walking prior to the service. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will have an introductory workshop for Stephen Ministry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $15 per person or $50 for four or more people from the same congregation. For more information or to register for the workshop, call 314-428-2600.
Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point, will have Warrior Family chaplain training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 26 through 28. Participants will receive basic chaplain training to work with first responders. The cost is $250 for an individual and $450 for a couple. For more information or to register, go to www.wfmchaplains.org.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will continue its 13-week series of GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and group support group. The group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the ministry center. Grief is easier when shared among people who care. For more information, call 336-971-7275.
Music/Drama
Home Moravian Church and the Vivaldi Project will have a concert in the Music@Home series at 3 p.m. March 8 in the Gray Auditorium at the Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. The concert will be “Discovering the Classical String Trio — The Moravian Legacy” featuring the Vivaldi Project members Elizabeth Field, violin; Allison Nyquist, violin and viola; Stephanie Vial, cello. The music will be by such composers as J.C. Bach, Klauseck, Antes and others. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Fundraisers
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, is hosting a Freedom School fundraiser from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. There will be live music by the Claptones, games and complimentary snacks. A silent auction will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Freedom School is a program of the Children’s Defense Fund that provides summer enrichment and prevents summer learning loss. For more information, call 336-768-0174.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King, will have a church supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. The menu will include chicken pie, green beans, mashed potatoes, baked apples, rolls and homemade desserts. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under eat for free.
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, will have a soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. today. There will be a variety of soups and chilies available. Eat in or take out. Donations for eat in only. Take outs are $6 for quarts and $3 for pints. It is sponsored by the United Methodist Men. Donations will be used for mission projects.
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, will host “A Proper English Tea” at 3 p.m. Sunday, with cucumber sandwiches, pastries and scones with jam and cream. The speaker will be Charlie Lovett, the author of “The Ancient Chained Library at Wells Cathedral, England.” A donation of $25 to benefit the St. Timothy’s Choir School is suggested. Reservations may be made by emailing amcferrin@mindspring.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 810 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, the EDW will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper to benefit outreach programs, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The menu includes all you care to eat pancakes, sausages and drink. The cost is $6. Eat in or carry out. For more information, call 336-724-2614 or 336-971-1450.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall. Sponsored by the Bethel United Methodist Men this is a fundraiser for the Youth Work Team to Carolina Cross Connection in July. It is all you can eat. The cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children up to age 5. For more information, call 336-765-8016.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have an all you can eat pancake supper from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Donations of $7 for adults, $5 for children and students, and $20 for families are suggested. Proceeds will benefit St. Anne’s youth ministry. Take-outs are available.
Hopewell Moravian Church, 701 Hopewell Church Road, Winston-Salem, have an all-you-care-to-eat Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Christian Life Center. It includes pancakes with toppings, sausage, coffee and tea. The supper is free but donations will be accepted. All money collected will benefit the Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministry dinner in April.
Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will have a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Pancakes, gluten-free pancakes, sausage and vegan sausage will be served. A donation will be accepted to support an anti-poverty service learning experience for youth to Washington, D.C. this summer.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will observe Black History Month with a soul food dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29. The dinner includes one meat, two side dishes, dessert and drink. A donation of $10 is requested.
Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss St., Winston-Salem, the Stewardship Committee will have a pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 336-723-7118.
New Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 6408 Friendship Ledford Road, Wallburg, the United Methodist Men will have a spaghetti buffet supper from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4. The meal includes meat sauce or plain sauce, full salad bar, garlic bread, homemade desserts and beverage. Adult plates and take-out plates are $8. Children under 7 eat free.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, will have an indoor/outdoor yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 7th. Spaces are available for $20. Breakfast food, baked goods and to go chicken pies will also be sold. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a fish fry, the cost is $10 per plate. To rent a space, call 336-788-7423 and leave call back number or email Konnoakhillsumc@Triad.twcbc.com.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will sell longleaf pine needles from 8 a.m. to noon March 7 in the church parking lot. The cost is $5 a bale, $5.50 if delivered. To order, call the church office at 336-765-8016.
Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper at 5 p.m. March 14. The meal will include chicken pie, country ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw roll, desert and beverage. Eat-in or carry-out. It is sponsored by Ladies Fellowship.
