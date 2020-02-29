Special
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily, and hymns/Taize will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe the Lenten season with services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “I Am the Bread of Life.” Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Adult seminars and children’s activities begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday celebrating Baptist women. The guest preacher will be Rebecca Majorel. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will celebrate the first Sunday of Lent Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship is at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Marcus Portis will be the guest pastor. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, the speaker will be Don Kautz, a retired nursing professor, whose topic will be finding meaning and transformation in one’s darkest hours. At the Forum at 9:15 a.m. Fellowship president Mary Law will lead a discussion of the search for a minister, plans for our grounds and the annual budget. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Sandra Thigpen will lead the service and preach. Holy communion for the first Sunday in Lent will be celebrated.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University will have a book study on “The Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in its World for our World” and a class for students and young adults sponsored by Encounter WSNC at 10 a.m. Sunday. A worship service will follow at 11. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Peace and Quiet.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Memorial Reformed Church, 236 W. Banner Ave., Winston-Salem is nesting City Park Church, a new church planted by Triad Baptist Church of Kernersville. The two churches will combine for a service of Holy Communion at 11 a.m. Sunday. The pastors of Memorial, the Rev. Cynthia Campbell and the Rev. Bill Campbell, and the Rev. Toby Pegram, the pastor of City Park, will conduct the service.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. For more information, call 336-924-1479.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Lenten services at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1.
Shiloh Lutheran Church, 703 Lewisville-Vienna Road, Lewisville, will have soup and a service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and March 12, 19, 26 and April 2.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will offer a service of Taizé Prayer for the Time of Lent at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. An introduction to the sung prayers will begin at 7:25 p.m. The service will include the sung prayers of the Community of Taizé, scripture readings, and a time of silence. The Shallowford outdoor Labyrinth will be open for walking prior to the service. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will have an introductory workshop for Stephen Ministry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $15 per person or $50 for four or more people from the same congregation. For more information or to register for the workshop, call 314-428-2600.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have revival services with Evangelist Darrell Hayes of Fayetteville, Georgia, March 7 through March 13. The March 7 service will be at 5 p.m. The March 8 services will be 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through March 13 services will be at 7 p.m. The following area churches and pastors will also be involved in the services, March 7 will be Jerry Walker and Oak Level Baptist Church of Stokesdale; March 9 will be Chris Simpson and Walters Grove Baptist Church of Denton; March 10 will be Tommy Holder and Old Time Baptist Church of King; March 11 will be David Hedrick and Promise Baptist Church of Thomasville; March 12 will be Erick Goff and Lexwin Baptist Church of Winston-Salem; March 13 the Scott Agee Family will be singing. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, will have a screening of the 1925 silent movie classic “The Freshman,” starring Harold Lloyd at 7 p.m. March 7. There will be a live orchestral accompaniment provided by the Ivy Leaf Orchestra, under the direction of Rebecca and Eric Cook. The program is free and includes free concessions of water and popcorn. Donations will be accepted to benefit the charity work and the scholarship fund of the Central United Methodist Men. Reserved seating is available, open seating begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve your free seating go to https://centralmovienight.org/.
Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have Cameron Kent as guest speaker at 5:30 p.m. March 8th. His topic will be, “Brushes with Greatness.” Refreshments will be available following the talk.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series, focusing on educational equity, from noon to 1 p.m. March 10. The topic will be “Connecting the Dots between Latino Families & Education.” The speakers will be Oscar Santos, senior vice president and inclusion and diversity segment leader at Truist Bank; Miriam Hernandez, Latino community outreach coordinator for Crosby Scholars; and Vivian Perez Chandler, director of YMCA Latino Achievers. The session is free and open to the public, in Building B. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; beverages and desserts will be provided.
Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point, will have Warrior Family chaplain training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 26 through 28. Participants will receive basic chaplain training to work with first responders. The cost is $250 for an individual and $450 for a couple. For more information or to register, go to www.wfmchaplains.org.
Music/Drama
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Community Concert at 4 p.m. March 8. Piano students from Salem College will perform. Admission is free, a love offering will be taken for the Lister-Sink Foundation to benefit injured pianists. There will be a reception following the concert. For more information, call 336-722-2714.
Home Moravian Church and the Vivaldi Project will have a concert in the Music@Home series at 3 p.m. March 8 in the Gray Auditorium at the Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. The concert will be “Discovering the Classical String Trio — The Moravian Legacy” featuring Vivaldi Project members Elizabeth Field, violin; Allison Nyquist, violin and viola; Stephanie Vial, cello. The music will be by such composers as J.C. Bach, Klauseck, Antes and others. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1793 Tower Road, Thomasville, will have a concert featuring David Phelps, a Dove and Grammy award winning musician, and the Phelps Family Band, at 7 p.m. March 20. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $40 for the Artist Circle and are available at www.itickets.com. For more information, call 336-705-4412 or go to www.oakhillmemorialbaptistchurch.com.
Fundraisers
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will hold its annual pine needle sale today and March 7. Bales can picked up at the church from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Order forms can be found at burkheadumc.org under News, Forms. Bales are $5.50 each delivered and $5 each for pick up. For more information call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will observe Black History Month with a soul food dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The dinner includes one meat, two side dishes, dessert and drink. A donation of $10 is requested.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4400 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, Boy Scout Troop 715 will have an all-you-can- eat smoked pork barbecue dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today. Eat-in or take-out is available. The cost is adults $10; children 7-12, $4; children 6 or younger eat free. Drinks and dessert are included.
Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss St., Winston-Salem, the Stewardship Committee will have a pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 336-723-7118.
New Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 6408 Friendship Ledford Road, Wallburg, the United Methodist Men will have a spaghetti buffet supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The meal includes meat sauce or plain sauce, full salad bar, garlic bread, homemade desserts and beverage. Adult plates and take-out plates are $8. Children under 7 eat free.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The menu will be breakfast fare, tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, biscuits, gravy and baked apples. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, will have an indoor/outdoor yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 7th. Spaces are available for $20. Breakfast food, baked goods and to go chicken pies will also be sold. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a fish fry, the cost is $10 per plate. To rent a space, call 336-788-7423 and leave a call back number or email Konnoakhillsumc@Triad.twcbc.com.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will sell longleaf pine needles from 8 a.m. to noon March 7 in the church parking lot. The cost is $5 a bale, $5.50 if delivered. To order, call the church office at 336-765-8016.
Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, will have a chicken pie and country ham supper at 5 p.m. March 14. The meal will include chicken pie, country ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw roll, desert and beverage. Eat-in or carry-out. It is sponsored by Ladies Fellowship.
