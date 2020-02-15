Special
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 13th church anniversary during February with special services and speakers. The service times and dates are: 4 p.m. Sunday, the speaker will be Pastor Deon Clark of Equation Church in Greensboro; 4 p.m. Feb. 23, the speaker will be Apostle Derrick Kelly of Kingdom Impact in Lexington.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. The guest speaker will be Derek Hicks, an associate professor of Religion and Culture at the Wake Forest University Divinity School. His topic will be “Freedom Schools and the Gospel.” Holy Eucharist with a homily, singing and silence will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “God’s Will: New Wisdom.” Bible study us at 9:30 a.m. Adult seminars and mission classes for children and youth begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The focus will be on the WMU. The guest preacher will be Julie Keith. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. The Rev. Vincent Howell, pastor, will present part three of his sermon series, “Doing What Jesus Told us to Do.” For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting meets in the Blum Chapel at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Unprogrammed worship is at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sunday school at 9:30, and semi-programmed worship at 10:30.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Holly Lux-Sullivan, a hospice chaplain and counselor’s sermon will be on loss, “Ours is No Caravan of Despair.” At the Forum at 9:15 a.m. Mike Stoller will lead a discussion of the causes and possible responses to the growing income inequality in the U.S. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Sandra Thigpen will lead the service.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University will have a book study on “The Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in its World for our World” and a class for students and young adults sponsored by Encounter WSNC at 10 a.m. Sunday. A worship service will follow at 11. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Washed Hands, Unwashed Heart.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Brookstown United Methodist and Christ Community churches will have a free dinner at 6 p.m. each Tuesday in February at Christ Community Church, 3410 Community Church Road, Pfafftown. For more information, call 336-924-1479.
New Hope AME Zion Church, 7000 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will celebrate its 137th church anniversary Feb. 23. The Rev. Dairl L. Scott Sr. will deliver the 11 a.m. message. The speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Billy H. Casey and his church family from New Zion Baptist Church in Linwood. Dinner will be served with the guest and guest church. For more information, call 336-945-9083.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will offer a service of Taizé Prayer for the Time of Lent at 7:30 p.m. March 1. An introduction to the sung prayers will begin at 7:25 p.m. The service will include the sung prayers of the Community of Taizé, scripture readings, and a time of silence. The Shallowford outdoor Labyrinth will be open for walking prior to the service. For more information, call 336-766-3178 or go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. There will be Lenten services at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 4 through April 1.
Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point, will have Warrior Family chaplain training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 26 through 28. Participants will receive basic chaplain training to work with first responders. The cost is $250 for an individual and $450 for a couple. For more information or to register, go to www.wfmchaplains.org.
Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will continue its 13-week series of GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and group support group. The group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the ministry center. Grief is easier when shared among people who care. For more information, call 336-971-7275.
Music/Drama
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, in collaboration with the UNC School of the Arts, will begin its 33rd season of the Shallowford Series Concerts at 3 p.m. Sunday with “The Pluck of the Draw,” a concert featuring classical and contemporary works by Manuel Ponce, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, J.K. Mertz, and others performed by guitarists Nicolas Mayers, Alexis Ward and Long (Harry) Ngo. Free. A reception will follow. An art exhibit by Betty Tysor is on display through February.
Fundraisers
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will hold a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today in the fellowship hall. Meat or vegetarian sauce will be available, along with salad, bread, dessert and beverage. A donation of $10 is suggested. Takeouts are available. For more information, call 336-723-3444.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have a spaghetti luncheon fundraiser sponsored by the youth following the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Proceeds will benefit the youth summer camp.
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston Salem, the men of the church will have an all you can eat pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The cost is $6. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-2652.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Road, King, will have a church supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The menu will include chicken pie, green beans, mashed potatoes, baked apples, rolls and homemade desserts. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under eat for free.
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, will host “A Proper English Tea” at 3 p.m. Feb. 23, with cucumber sandwiches, pastries and scones with jam and cream. The speaker will be Charlie Lovett, the author of “The Ancient Chained Library at Wells Cathedral, England.” A donation of $25 to benefit the St. Timothy’s Choir School is suggested. Reservations may be made by emailing amcferrin@mindspring.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 810 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, the EDW will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper to benefit outreach programs, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. The menu includes all you care to eat pancakes, sausages and drink. The cost is $6. Eat in or carry out. For more information, call 336-724-2614 or 336-971-1450.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the fellowship hall. Sponsored by the Bethel United Methodist Men this is a fundraiser for the Youth Work Team to Carolina Cross Connection in July. It is all you can eat. The cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children up to age 5. For more information, call 336-765-8016.
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have an all you can eat pancake supper from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Donations of $7 for adults, $5 for children and students, and $20 for families are suggested. Proceeds will benefit St. Anne’s youth ministry. Take-outs are available.
Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will have a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Pancakes, gluten-free pancakes, sausage and vegan sausage will be served. A donation will be accepted to support an anti-poverty service learning experience for youth to Washington, D.C. this summer.
New Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 6408 Friendship Ledford Road, Wallburg, the United Methodist Men will have a spaghetti buffet supper from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4. The meal includes meat sauce or plain sauce, full salad bar, garlic bread, homemade desserts and beverage. Adult plates and take-out plates are $8. Children under 7 eat free.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, will have an indoor/outdoor yard sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 7th. Spaces are available for $20. Breakfast food, baked goods and to go chicken pies will also be sold. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a fish fry, the cost is $10 per plate. To rent a space, call 336-788-7423 and leave call back number or email Konnoakhillsumc@Triad.twcbc.com.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Men will sell longleaf pine needles from 8 a.m. to noon March 7 in the church parking lot. The cost is $5 a bale, $5.50 if delivered. To order, call the church office at 336-765-8016.
