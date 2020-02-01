Special
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, will have morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service is spoken Holy Eucharist without music. Children’s Chapel is at 9:35 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is Holy Eucharist with choir and music. Holy Eucharist with a homily, singing and silence will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “God’s Will: New Purpose,” the first in a series about finding God’s will. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Adult seminars and mission classes for children and youth begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Don Harvey will speak on “The Jesus Priorities: Humility.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting meets in the Blum Chapel at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Unprogrammed worship is at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sunday school at 9:30, and semi-programmed worship at 10:30. David Teague will speak at the 10:30 worship service.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield will be at 11 Sunday. Wednesday activities begin with dinner at 6:20 p.m.; the “Just as I Am” casual service and a children’s program with Tamara Koontz will be at 7 p.m. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Brian Clougherty, a UU chaplain and counselor, will speak on “To Forgive or Not Forgive.” At the Forum at 9:15 a.m., Barrie Howard and Jamie Slater will present a travelogue, “Thirteen Days in Italy.” For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a marriage, home and family day on Sunday. There will be split sessions for men and women at 9:45 a.m. with Evangelist David Maynard and his wife Berita. A combined service will be at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow the service. There will be a service at 1 p.m.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University will have a book study on “The Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in its World for our World” and a class for students and young adults sponsored by Encounter WSNC at 10 a.m. Sunday. A worship service will follow at 11. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Why Are You Afraid?” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will honor Boy Scout Troop 911 at 11 a.m. Sunday with a special Scout service. All scouts and parents are invited to attend. On Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. the United Methodist Men will host its annual Valentine Day dinner followed by a program by Minor Variations, an acapella group from Wake Forest University. Nonmembers are invited to attend. Reservations may be made by calling 336-765-6590, ext. 3.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The midweek prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St. will worship at 11 a.m., Sunday. The Rev. Jeff Carter, the new chaplain at the Forsyth Prison and Jail Ministries will lead the service.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will continue its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The series focuses on educational equity. Angela Hairston, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will be the speaker. Her topic will be “WS/FCS: Strategic Goals.” The program is free and open to the public, in Building B of the church. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Beverages and desserts are provided.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its 2020 Prayer, Praise and Worship Fellowship Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The speaker will be Apostle Gloria Lindsey and Shondo Faith Deliverance Ministry will be the guests. Refreshments will be served following the service. For more information or to arrange transportation, call Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Grief Care Support group meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 8. The topic will be “ What Do I Live for Now?.” The sessions are free and self-contained. For more information about the meetings, call 336-723-4531 or 336-815-1554.
St. James AME Church, 1501 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, will host “Stitching Together Inspiration and Hope — The Amazing Quilt Work of the Youth” of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The program showcases the work of imprisoned young men. On Feb. 9, the Men of the Church will lead the 10 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will be at 8:45 a.m., Deacon James Lomax will teach. The speaker for the day will be Nigel Alston, a nationally-known speaker and teacher.
Fresh Fire Worship Center Inc., 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 13th church anniversary during February with special services and speakers. The service times and dates are: 4 p.m. Feb. 9 the speaker will be Pastor Rochelle Richardson of Restoration Christian Fellowship in Winston-Salem; 7 p.m. Feb. 12 the speaker will be Apostle Gloria Samuels of Great Commission Community Church in Winston-Salem; 4 p.m. Feb. 16 the speaker will be Pastor Deon Clark of Equation Church in Greensboro; 4 p.m. Feb. 23 the speaker will be Apostle Derrick Kelly of Kingdom Impact in Lexington.
Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a tenderloin breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. The menu will include tenderloin, eggs, gravy, grits, biscuits, fruit, coffee and juice. Donations will be accepted. Tenderloin biscuits are $2.50 each or four for $9. For more information, call 336-817-2238.
Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have a spaghetti luncheon fundraiser sponsored by the youth following the 11 a.m. worship service Feb. 16th. Proceeds will benefit the youth summer camp.
