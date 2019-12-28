Special
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have one service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Associate Pastor Gina Brock’s sermon will be “Do You See What I See?” The Fun on the Fifth Breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, reservations are required. There will be no activities Wednesday. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have coffee and doughnuts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10:30 Sunday. The Rev. Jeremy Poplin will speak on “Am I Dreaming?” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit www.cfbctoday.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a fellowship time with refreshments between the services. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have one service, “The Wheel of the Year,” at 11 a.m. Sunday. Geraldine Zurek will lead a reflection on the major events in other members’ lives during 2019. Forum and Explorations will not be held Sunday. For more information, go to UUFWS.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Davis Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “I Am One with the Force.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Church of the Good Shepherd, 168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://goodshepherdbermudarun.org, email kelly@goodshepherdeastdavie.org or call 336-407-2369.
Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening small groups is at 6 p.m. The mid-week prayer meeting, Bible study for youth and adults and Awana is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Philips Moravian Church, 911 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Samuel Stevenson will lead the service. His sermon will be “God’s way of Escape.”
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its final Missionary and Family and Friends Day at the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Watchnight Service will be held at 11 p.m. Tuesday with singing, testimonies and the preached word.
Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1355 Peachtree St., Winston-Salem, will have no services today. Church school will be at noon Sunday followed by Family and Friends Day at 1 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 704-376-8600.
New Hope AME Zion Church, 7000 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have seven nights of “Spiritual Renewal” beginning Wednesday. At 7 p.m. Wednesday the speaker will be the Rev. Dairl L. Scott, Jr., Thursday the Rev. Douglas Edmond, Friday the Rev. Joshua Holmes. At 2 p.m. Jan. 4 there will be a singing program with various groups, at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 the speaker will be the Rev. James Grant. At 7 p.m. Jan. 6 the Rev. Sherise Lindesay, and Jan. 7 the Rev. Tyquan Alston.
Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, will have its monthly Faith in the City lunchtime series, from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 in the fellowship hall. Local business leaders, Randall and Claire Tuttle, and Drew Hancock, will talk about how educational equity is “not enough” without addressing the broader racial inequities throughout our community. The session is free and open to the public. Beverages and desserts will be provided.
Music/Drama
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, is inviting local singers and musicians to participate in Randall Thompson’s The Nativity According to St. Luke. Rehearsals will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday. The free performance will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 4. For more information, email Frances Burmeister at fburmeister@ hotmail.com.
New Year’s Eve Services
First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, will offer two services on New Year’s Eve, there will be a service at 11:15 a.m. for early birds and those who cannot attend in the evening and a traditional Watch Night Service beginning with praise and worship at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1355 Peachtree St., Winston-Salem, will have a Watch Day Service at noon Tuesday. Pastor Robert J. Tillman of Oak Grove Baptist Church, High Point, will be the guest preacher. For more information, call the church office at 704-376-8600.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have its 25th annual New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a break for food and fellowship at 9:30. Speakers will include John Moxley, David Maynard and other area preachers. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
The Love Church of Winston-Salem will hold its New Year’s Eve Service from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Evening attire is all black. Doors open at 9 p.m. free admission. To become a vendor for the event, register online at www.thelovecity.org.
Fresh Fire Worship Center, 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, will have a New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. The service will feature a praise party, liturgical dancing and memorable moments of 2019. There will also be a countdown and balloon drop.
Holy Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, will have its annual New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service at 10 p.m. Tuesday. There will be fellowship, praise songs, liturgical dancing, testimonies, and the word for the 2020 New Year. For more information, call the administrative office at 336-784-9347.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem, will host its annual Watch Night Service at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The celebration includes testimonies, prayer and praise, and Emmanuel’s Praise Dancers, culminating in a New Year’s message. For more information, call the church office at 788-7023.
Salem Congregation’s New Year’s Eve Watchnight Service will be held at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Rev. Andrew Heil, the associate pastor of Home Moravian Church, will preach. This year, a celebration of Holy Communion at the changing of the decade will replace the customary lovefeast. A band prelude begins at 10:45 p.m. For more information, call 336-788-9321.
